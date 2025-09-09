Brock Purdy could miss 49ers' Week 2 game with troublesome injuries
It's Week 2 of the season, and Brock Purdy already is injured.
He hurt his left shoulder and toe during the 49ers' 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. "We'll see how this week goes for him," Shanahan said Monday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.
How serious are Purdy's injuries?
For what it's worth, Purdy didn't seem injured during Sunday's game, nor did he seem injured in the locker room or at the podium after the game. That doesn't mean he isn't injured, though. I'm sure he's in real pain today. He was running for his life against the Seahawks due to subpar pass protection.
When Shanahan was asked which injury is more severe, the shoulder or the toe, Shanahan said the toe. And when asked if Purdy has turf toe, an injury that can take 2-6 weeks to heal, Shanahan said he does not know.
It's good to know that Purdy injured his non-throwing shoulder instead of his throwing shoulder, and it seems like he might be able to play through shoulder discomfort if he protects himself. But turf toe would knock him out for at least a couple weeks. And Shanahan doesn't want us to know the exact nature of the toe injury yet. So that's something to monitor.
In the future, the 49ers might want to invest more seriously in their offensive line, considering it has to protect the franchise quarterback. At best, the 49ers' offensive line is mediocre.
Can the 49ers beat the Saints without Purdy?
Fortunately for the 49ers, their upcoming opponent is the Saints, who aren't good. They lost 20-13 to the Cardinals Week 1. And their quarterback is Spencer Rattler, who's worse than 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones. So even if Purdy doesn't play, the 49ers should have the advantage at the most important position on the field.
Still, the 49ers won't have George Kittle -- he will miss at least the next few weeks with a hamstring injury. Shanahan wouldn't rule out the possibility of Kittle landing on Injured Reserve. In addition, Jauan Jennings could miss the game with a shoulder injury, and Demarcus Robinson will miss the game due to a suspension.
So whichever quarterback starts on Sunday -- Purdy or Jones -- that player could have a tough time, even against a weak team.
Good thing the 49ers' defense played lights-out football in Week 1. They're going to need another stellar performance from Robert Saleh's unit while Shanahan's unit gets its stuff together. It's falling apart, and it's only September.