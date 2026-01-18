Broncos Adding Quarterback to Practice Squad After Bo Nix Injury

With starting quarterback Bo Nix out for the rest of the postseason with a broken ankle, Denver is adding some extra depth to its roster by bringing in a veteran.

Specifically, the Broncos are signing QB Ben DiNucci to the practice squad, according to a Sunday evening report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move comes less than 24 hours after Denver defeated Buffalo in the divisional round to advance to the AFC Championship game, but lost Nix to injury in the process.

Broncos are signing veteran QB Ben DiNucci to their practice squad, per source. He rejoins the team he played for two seasons ago. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

With the 25-year-old Nix sidelined, QB2 Jarrett Stidham will serve as the starter for the remainder of the team's playoff run. Stidham's backup will be third-stringer Sam Ehlinger, a former Texas Longhorn in his fifth NFL season. And as for DiNucci, the team could elevate him to the active roster if and when they need him. The 29-year-old 2020 draftee previously spent some time with Denver in 2023, which means he already has a degree of comfort with the team.

The Stidham-led Broncos will play the winner of Sunday afternoon's Texans-Patriots matchup in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 25.

