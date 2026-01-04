Broncos vs. Chargers: Three Bold Predictions for AFC West Bout With No. 1 Seed on Line
Week 18’s epic slate of games across the NFL continues on Sunday afternoon with a loaded 4:25 p.m. ET window featuring several matchups with major playoff implications—the marquee contest of the bunch being Broncos vs. Chargers in Denver.
The Broncos enter Sunday’s game as one of the league’s best, having won 12 of their last 13 games behind an elite defense and an attack concocted by an offensive guru in coach Sean Payton. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is 11–5 on the year and has officially punched its ticket back to the playoffs for a second season under coach Jim Harbaugh—albeit as a wild card—and has chosen not to press their luck in this one, opting to rest quarterback Justin Herbert among other select starters.
The stakes for Sunday are pretty simple. If Denver wins, they’re the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. If they lose? Things can get complicated. For the Chargers, a win means they’ll end up with either the No. 5 or 6 seed, while a loss all but locks them into the No. 7 seed.
We’re in for a good one from Mile High. Here are three bold predictions for Broncos vs. Chargers.
Denver’s defense will be held sack-less for the first time this season
These are bold predictions for a reason, right?
Denver’s defense has been sensational all season long. Not only are they the league’s third-best unit in terms of yards allowed per game (282.1) and fourth in points per game (19.3), but they also lead the NFL in sacks with 64.0—11 more than the second-place Falcons—and have taken down opposing quarterbacks at least once in every game this season.
To add insult to injury, the Chargers have allowed the fourth most sacks in the NFL this season with 56.
All of this being said, the Broncos are playing for a lot more than just a regular-season-capping win, while L.A. is already operating with its eyes set on wild-card weekend. Things can get strange in Week 18, which is why I'm predicting Denver to fail to sack backup quarterback Trey Lance on Sunday afternoon.
Trey Lance will record three total touchdowns
Speaking of Lance, he’ll be the one taking over under center in place of the resting Herbert.
Lance was selected by the 49ers with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and spent three seasons in San Francisco before being traded to the Cowboys ahead of the '23 season and signing with the Chargers this past March. The 25-year-old was once thought to be a top prospect, but has since been labeled a bust—having started just five games in his career while scoring six total touchdowns and turning the football over five times.
The good news for Lance? He’s been working with a renowned quarterback whisperer in Jim Harbaugh over the last nine months. Look for the L.A. coach to try to squeeze the most out of the still-green signal caller, and in turn, see Lance find the end zone three total times.
Chargers shock the football world, opening the door for the Patriots to earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed
Harbaugh just wins.
Over the course of the last two decades, he turned Stanford into a Pac-10 powerhouse, helped the 49ers go from dead in the water to a perennial Super Bowl contender, led Michigan to its first national title in more than 20 years, and is 22–11 with two straight playoff appearances so far with the Chargers.
No matter the circumstances surrounding him, Harbaugh knows how to get his team across the finish line. Even with the odds stacked against them, L.A. remains dangerous in Denver on Sunday afternoon. They’ll play hard, and I’m predicting a solid win over the Broncos, 23–10—opening the door for the Patriots to claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed, so long as they take care of business against the Dolphins.