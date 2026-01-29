Bo Nix Disputes Sean Payton’s Comments on Ankle Injury: ‘Nothing Predisposed’

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix met with reporters on a conference call on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his fractured ankle last week.

Nix expressed disappointment in being unable to finish the season with his teammates, as he was forced into watching the AFC championship loss to the Patriots from a booth at Mile High.

“It was a bummer,” Nix said, per ESPN. “It was a tough week. It was not necessarily the most fun I’ve ever had playing football. But life teaches you lessons. You know this adversity is good. ... For me, it’s just going to make playing in one of these games all that much more special. I can’t go back and play in that one, but man, I can do something to ... see how many I can play in in the future. That drives me.”

Nix told reporters that he is expected to resume football activities in four to six weeks, at which point he will move quickly into offseason training. While describing the surgery and recovery timeline, Nix disputed comments made by Sean Payton on Tuesday, in which the Broncos coach described Nix’s injury as something he was “predisposed to” from a preexisting injury.

“Nothing predisposed, nothing that was there originally,” Nix said. “That might have gotten confused. Just a simple step with my foot up in the air, my body weight came down on it, sort of got twisted up. ... It could have been a worse landing, but I think all that force went into the only place it could. I don’t think [Payton] should share how many surgeries I've had in the past, to be honest with you ... he doesn’t even really know that. But it’s going to be good to get back, get back to work. ... Nothing really concerns me, nothing scares me moving forward.”

The second-year pro completed 63.4% of his passes this season for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. In two seasons under Payton, Nix has flourished, completing 64.8% of his career throws for 7,706 yards and 54 touchdowns to 23 interceptions.

