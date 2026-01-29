Why Sean Payton and Bo Nix Seem to Be At Odds Over QB's Ankle Injury

The Broncos’ 2025 season came to a crushing end last Sunday afternoon, as they lost 10–7 at the hands of the Patriots with a chance to advance to Super Bowl LX on the line.

Now, to be fair to Denver, it was essentially playing with house money in this one, as starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury the week prior, which thrust backup Jarrett Stidham—who hadn’t thrown an NFL pass in over three years—under center as it tried to maintain it's AFC-leading campaign. The 29-year-old completed 17 of 31 passes for 133 yards, including a first-quarter touchdown to Courtland Sutton, but also committed two costly turnovers that ultimately put an end to the Broncos' season.

As Denver now gears up for 2026, there seems to be some controversy afoot (get it?) regarding Nix’s injury. Here’s what we know—and still don’t—about the signal-caller’s ankle.

What Sean Payton has said about Bo Nix’s ankle injury

Sean Payton can't stop talking about Bo Nix's ankle. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Following Denver’s 33–30 win over the Bills in the divisional round, Sean Payton called a follow-up press conference with local reporters to inform them that Nix had a broken bone in his ankle—an injury that would require surgery and keep him out for the remainder of the postseason.

Then, when asked about just how deflating the news was, the coach had this to say about his interaction with Nix after the game.

“He said he had [a broken ankle] in high school,” Payton explained. “And then he said he had one at Auburn, and I said, ‘I didn’t realize that, if I’d known that I wouldn’t have drafted you.’”

The second Payton said this the night of the injury I knew something was fishy. https://t.co/UQdJXHYvgT pic.twitter.com/q8ee6RrHl5 — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 29, 2026

While seemingly relayed in jest, it was still an odd comment to make just hours after a devastating blow to both your quarterback and football team.

Then, on Wednesday, Payton spoke with reporters again, explaining that doctors discovered Nix had a condition that left him 'predisposed' to a break in his ankle.

“It wasn’t a matter of ‘if,’ it was a matter of ‘when,'” he explained. “Because when you look at the play and you’re trying to evaluate it, he said—the doctor, operating surgeon—said that this was going to happen, sooner than later. Now you go about the rehab, proper orthotics, all those things.”

What Bo Nix has said in response to Payton

Bo Nix underwent surgery on his broken ankle. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hours after Payton’s press conference on Wednesday, Nix spoke with reporters via conference call—and in doing so, essentially disputed everything his coach had said about his injury.

“Nothing predisposed, nothing that was there originally,” the quarterback explained. “That might have gotten confused. Just a simple step with my foot up in the air, my body weight came down on it, sort of got twisted up. ... It could have been a worse landing, but I think all that force went into the only place it could.”

“I don't think he really should share how many surgeries I've had in the past, to be honest with you,” Nix continued, regarding Payton. “He doesn't even really know that. But it's going to be good to get back, get back to work.”

... So now what?

Sean Payton and Bo Nix seem to be at odds about the quarterback's injury. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

There appears to be some sort of miscommunication between Payton and Nix on the matter, which is far from ideal given that they're the Broncos’ two most important assets as head coach and quarterback. From a 30,000-foot view, Payton would have a point if the team truly didn’t know about his past ankle injuries (though it also puts a stain on their pre-draft scouting department), while Nix is also correct that such information shouldn’t be shared publicly.

With the Broncos officially out of the NFL playoffs, they now have plenty of time to flesh out—and ultimately flush—the controversy before next season. Nix is expected to recover over the next four to six weeks before returning to training, while Payton and the Denver coaching staff can begin turning the page as they prepare for 2026.

