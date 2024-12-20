3 Infuriating Takeaways from Broncos 34-27 Loss to Chargers on TNF
Less than a week until Christmas, the Denver Broncos squandered an opportunity to earn their first playoff berth since 2015, losing 34-27 to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Instead of gifting Broncos Country an early present in the form of renewed postseason possibilities, Denver earned the dreaded lump of coal in its stockings, choking away two separate 11-point leads on Thursday Night Football’s divisional tilt. The Chargers' primetime victory completed their clean sweep against the Broncos in the 2024 regular season, snapping Denver’s four-game winning streak, as well.
So, while the Broncos will be forced to lick their wounds over Christmas and the nine-day stretch before facing the Cincinnati Bengals on December 28, they still have a clear path to the playoffs with an 86% probability of getting into an AFC Wild Card spot.
The Broncos must only win or tie one more game. With remaining tilts against the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, it'll be an uphill battle after this disastrous outing by a Broncos team that will be left wondering what could have been.
What did we learn on Thursday night? Let’s rip off the band-aid and begin the healing process with three takeaways from the Broncos' embarrassing loss to the Chargers.
Self-Inflicted Wounds Spelled Disaster
The Broncos deserved to lose this football game as both the offense and defense played recklessly and undisciplined to the tune of seven total penalties that cost them 61 yards. After Chargers QB Justin Herbert threw a costly interception in the first half, it felt all but certain the Broncos would be heading into halftime with a 21-10 lead.
Instead, Denver’s offense was forced to punt after failing to run out the rest of the clock in the first half despite scoring three touchdowns on their first three possessions. Broncos gunner Tremon Smith was flagged on the ensuing punt for fair catch interference, which led to Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh exploiting a historic and sparsely used NFL rule.
Choosing to accept the 15-yard penalty, L.A. kicker Cameron Dicker connected on a 57-yard fair-catch free kick as time expired in the first half, cutting Denver's lead to 21-13 at halftime. This was the first fair-catch free kick in the league since 1976 and sent the ‘Bolts on a destiny run to start the second half.
Leading 24-13 later in the third quarter, Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad was flagged for unnecessary roughness after making contact with the sliding Herbert, leading to an L.A. touchdown and cutting the lead to just five points. Just one series later, Broncos rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper was also flagged for an illegal horse-collar tackle on Herbert, resulting in another 15-yard penalty and a complete momentum shift in favor of L.A.
Not to mention a Broncos offensive line that was continually flagged for false starts and holding penalties, specifically left guard Ben Powers and newly-minted left tackle Garett Bolles. However, it’s perplexing that L.A. entered this contest as the 10th-most penalized team in the league and only received two penalties against them for a whopping eight yards.
Instead of making excuses for unfavorable, punitive flags called squarely on them and one big missed pass-interference call on Marvin Mims Jr. in the third quarter, the Broncos will need to do some soul-searching as they navigate the final two games of the season that’ll determine whether they make the playoffs or start their offseason vacations early.
What happens next on the Broncos beat?
Dink & Dunk: Broncos Flunk
In a bizarre tale of two halves, Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s offensive gameplan seemingly went out the window after Denver scored three touchdowns to start the game. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix orchestrated an offense that showed a willingness and ability to finally run the football, started by fellow rookie Audric Estime's three-yard touchdown run, the first of the game.
Nix later connected with fullback Michael Burton for a second straight touchdown in consecutive weeks, before finding another fellow rookie in Devaughn Vele midway through the second quarter. But instead of utilizing a healthy run game to set up medium to deep play-action passes, Payton chose the safe route with his greenhorn signal-caller, allowing the Chargers to outscore and outplay the Broncos in the second half.
While Nix finished the contest going 29-of-40 with 263 passing yards and two touchdowns, most of the yardage came from yards after catch in a very limited Denver offense that allowed L.A.’s defense to tee off on the rookie QB and sack him twice.
According to Next Gen Stats, Nix ended the evening with a measly 3.3 air yards per attempt, the second-lowest this season through 20 attempts (minimum). For reference, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young recorded just 3.0 air yards per attempt in Week 2, ironically against the Chargers.
Maybe it was Nix’s three interceptions last week and two in the game prior that made Payton gun-shy to use his strong-armed and unafraid quarterback to sling the ball downfield. If so, that was a grave mistake.
The Broncos' leading receiver was wideout Marvin Mims Jr. with three catches for 62 yards with the longest play of 53 yards for Denver. Courtland Sutton was limited to just five receptions for 50 yards, while running back Javonte Williams was the Broncos' most-targeted receiver (11) by far.
The old saying ‘scared money doesn’t make money’ can easily apply to Nix’s utilization, but it's even more applicable to Payton’s responsibility as Denver’s offensive play-caller. Payton's usually willing to live and die by his own sword was uncharacteristically outcoached and unable to get out of his own way in Los Angeles, a flexed primetime game that he welcomed and was burned by.
Broncos' Pass-Rush Posse M.I.A.
Any chance of Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto winning Defensive Player of the Year was likely dashed with the Chargers' comeback win. Chargers fullback Scott Matlock, a former defensive lineman, was successfully utilized as a sixth offensive lineman to combat Bonitto and limit his seething pass rush, continually chipping and knocking the Broncos' sack leader out of Herbert’s vicinity.
L.A.'s level of effectiveness in pass protection resulted in Bonitto recording just two tackles without any sacks. Denver, who still ranks No.1 team in total sacks for now, was able to land two sacks against Herbert, courtesy of Dondrea Tillman and Drew Sanders, but the defense was largely ineffective in pressuring and hitting the Chargers' Pro Bowl QB, who finished the game 23-of-31 for 284 passing yards and two touchdowns, who connected with 10 different receivers and was picked off once.
Additionally, Herbert was able to pick up 28 rushing yards on eight attempts with a long run of 18 yards, proving to operate at will against a Broncos defense without ever being rattled or truly uncomfortable despite playing on a bum ankle.
One of the most demoralizing aspects of this Broncos loss results from the Chargers outscoring and outplaying them 21-6 in the second half alone. From three touchdowns in the first half to just two field goals in the second, it’s no wonder the Chargers averaged a whopping 6.2 yards per play on offense.
Instead of forcing Herbert to feel Denver’s defensive wrath led by sacks and takeaways, the strength of this Broncos football team retreated into a hollow shell of itself. Here’s to hoping this game is a one-off and not a foreshadowing nightmare of what could be a disastrous final two games of the regular season.
