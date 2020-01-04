Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

11 Under-the-Radar WRs Broncos can Target Later in Draft to Upgrade Offense

Erick Trickel

There was a clear issue with the Denver Broncos offense in 2019, and it persisted regardless of who started at quarterback. This is a team lacking a true No. 2 or 3 wide receiver, and it showed up multiple times this season. 

Courtland Sutton was great, but teams found out ways to limit his impact later in games, which is where having those other receivers are a must. Thankfully for the Broncos, the 2020 NFL Draft is loaded with receiver talent. 

It is the perfect time for Denver to draft a receiver or two and try and find that WR2 and WR3 they're missing. The Broncos have players worthy of being the WR4 and WR5, but they need more than that, especially if Drew Lock is going to turn the corner in year two. 

With the 2020 WR class being so strong, there are plenty of prospects flying under the radar that the Broncos can go after in the mid-to-late rounds. Here are 14. 

Denzel Mims, Baylor

Mims is probably a day-two receiver who you just aren’t hearing about often enough. He runs really good routes, has a huge catch radius, and the speed to challenge defenses deep. While he has a viable catch radius, he isn’t the most physical at the catch point, which is one area hurting his stock.

John Hightower, Boise State

Speed, speed and more speed is what Hightower brings to the table. He can help his team as a deep threat, returner, or even on jet sweeps. There is also some quickness with his routes, but the technical aspect of route running can be improved.

K.J. Hill, Ohio State

A really good route runner, Hill has good speed, good hands, and is just a jack-of-all-trades receiver. His lack of elite traits is hurting his draft stock in a class full of receivers with elite traits in spades. Hill is very natural and fluid with all aspects of being a receiver. One big concern is his catch radius.

Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

Another speed receiver that can come in and be a deep threat, Callaway will need work to be more than that for an offense. His route tree is limited, and he is one of the rare receivers that struggles dealing with off coverage more than press because he can fight at the line of scrimmage and then take off.

Tyrie Cleveland, Florida

Another speedy receiver that can take the top off of a defense. Despite how much speed he brings, he isn’t very quick, so there are going to be issues if teams try to use him underneath and get big plays from that spot. That just isn’t likely to be a part of his game.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency & the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Tyler Vaughns, USC

A long-stride receiver with good speed and natural deep ball tracking, coaches will have to work with Vaughns and teach him how to attack different coverages, which is lacking from his game. He has some quickness through his routes to help him get separation, and be a threat after the catch when paired with his speed.

Easop Winston, Jr., Washington State

Winston is the type of receiver you want to get the ball to quickly and then let him make a play. He does a good job of exploiting angles against defenders and making them miss as a result. His best routes are those that get him open quickly and with space to make a play. He may not be the best fit for the Broncos, but he could be a solid slot option anyway. Winston is a receiver that should be used in an offense that will spread out the defense.

Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

An outstanding athlete that can probably play any of the receiver roles a team may have, he is best suited as a slot receiver at the NFL level. He knows how to find the soft spot in zone coverage, and sit in it, then quickly turn to make a play with the ball in his hands. There is solid speed and quickness with Bowden as well.

James Proche, SMU

Not very athletic, or fast, but a smaller and reliable receiver that will find the soft spot in zone coverage. His hands are fantastic and can be relied on to make some really tough catches and in big moments. Proche is also very tough as a blocker and fits as a slot receiver that can be the quarterback’s safety net.

Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

A very reliable receiver in big moments, Jennings isn’t the most athletic receiver, but he is one of the toughest and he brings it ever snap no matter what he is asked to do. Jennings profiles as a position receiver, but there is decent speed to his game as well.

Warren Jackson, Colorado State

Jackson has tremendous size at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds. He knows how to use that size to win, but at that size, he has surprising quickness. While he has over 1,000 yards receiving, he hasn’t faced the toughest of competition. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Ferriswheel_98
Ferriswheel_98

KJ Hillw will be a money down player. He is so consistent at picking up the first down.

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elway Hints at Broncos' Plan to Strike Unprecedented Deal with Phillip Lindsay

Chad Jensen

Phillip Lindsay could be in store for an early payday with the Broncos, according to John Elway.

First or Second Wave Free Agents? Here are 6 Options at Positions of Need for Broncos

Thomas Hall

The Broncos are going to have north of $70M in free agency but the team will have to spend it wisely.

Elway Reveals Why he's Confident That Broncos Will Compete for Playoffs in 2020

Chad Jensen

It's amazing what landing the right quarterback can do for a team's outlook.

Derek Wolfe Wants to 'Retire' With the Broncos but There is One Caveat

KeithCummings

Does the free-agent Derek Wolfe even want to remain a Bronco in 2020 and beyond?

Elway Addresses Whether Broncos are Comfortable With Garett Bolles as LT in 2020

Chad Jensen

Will Garett Bolles remain the Broncos' starting left tackle?

Elway Addresses Whether Broncos Will Try to Re-Sign Chris Harris, Jr.

Chad Jensen

Is Chris Harris, Jr. bound for the open waters of free agency? Or are the Broncos going to get a deal done?

Joe Flacco Addresses Whether he's Willing to Stick Around Denver to Backup Lock

Chad Jensen

The landscape in Denver has shifted on Joe Flacco. What's his next move?

Evaluating What Broncos DL Dre'Mont Jones Needs to Work on in 2020 Offseason

Erick Trickel

Dre'Mont Jones showed signs of accelerated development as a rookie. What must his focus-for-improvement be in 2020?

How Eddie Jackson's Record-Breaking Deal Affects Broncos' Negotiations with Justin Simmons

BobMorris

In the wake of what is perceived as a market-setting safety deal, what does the future hold for Justin Simmons and the Broncos?

Broncos vs. Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 17

Chad Jensen

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog OAKvsDEN. Can Drew Lock punctuate his rookie season with a fourth win?