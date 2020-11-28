5 First-Round Defenders to Fit Broncos in 2021 NFL Draft

Denver Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio is highly-regarded for his defensive schemes over the years, including 2020. The Broncos have dealt with many big injuries on the defensive side of the ball to starters like Von Miller, Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell, and even A.J. Bouye, who's missed almost half of the games this year.

Despite so many defensive starters missing most of the season or multiple games, the Broncos' defense has still been respectable. Has Denver had its issues? For sure, but the Broncos are doing alright all things considered.

When it comes to the defense, the Broncos have mainly built it through free-agent veteran acquisitions like Casey, Bouye, Kareem Jackson, and Bryce Callahan. Denver also has some older players like Alexander Johnson, and Shelby Harris, the latter of whom is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

As a result, the Broncos could really look to the NFL draft this year to retool their defense with younger players. Denver has revamped the defensive line over the past two drafts, but the team's focus on building the roster has largely been on the offense.

With Fangio as the head coach, Denver has drafted six defensive players in total accounting for two of the Broncos' six picks in 2019 and four of their 10 selections in this last class. One of those six was cut from the team this year, and another was put on injured reserve before the season.

It's obvious that it's time for the Broncos to put a focus on the defense in the NFL draft. As I've scouted the 2021 class, five defensive prospects that would fit the Broncos in the first round have been identified.

I lay out all five prospects in the video above and what makes them scheme-friendly to Fangio and the Broncos. The names include:

Micah Parsons | ILB | Penn State

Gregory Rousseau | Edge | Miami

Joseph Ossai | Edge | Texas

Caleb Farley | CB | Virginia Tech

Paris Ford | S | Pittsburgh

