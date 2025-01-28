Biggest Winners & Losers from Senior Bowl Measurements
Senior Bowl week is underway, and the measurements are the first part of the process. With the Denver Broncos paying close attention to these prospects, let’s analyze a few key measurements.
Multiple prospects turned heads, some in a good way and others... not so much. Who were the biggest winners and losers from the Senior Bowl weigh-ins and measurements?
Let's examine.
Winners
Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M | Jackson Slater, IOL, Sacramento State
Both are smaller school prospects who had concerns over their weight. Vinson weighed in at 315 pounds despite being listed under 300, standing 6-foot-6 with over 35-inch arms. Slater weighs 320 pounds and has over 33-inch arms.
Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona | Armand Membou, OT, Missouri | Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
All three prospects had concerns about their height and length, which are required for playing tackle in the NFL. However, they all measured over the standard threshold for arm length (34 inches) and had an 81-inch wingspan, giving them a shot at being a tackle at the next level.
Savaiinaea may still be better suited as a guard, but with his play style, he can still be given a shot.
Karene Reid, LB, Utah | Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota
In the modern NFL, you want length from the linebacker position. Lindenberg measured 6-foot-2 with 33-inch arms. Reid doesn’t have the length, but he came in over 230 pounds, a critical weight threshold for linebackers.
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall | Sai'vion Jones, Edge/IDL, LSU
There were serious concerns about Green's weight. Although he was believed to be under 240 pounds, he weighed in at 251 pounds. The question is how much of that is water weight and how well he can move at that weight.
Jones came in heavier than expected at 289 pounds. His play style is better suited as a defensive lineman, and this weight gives him a chance to show up. However, he still offers the versatility to come off the edge, which will also be given a shot this week.
Jah Joyner, Edge, Minnestoa | Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Both defenders were talented, but there were concerns about their length. They answered those concerns with 34-inch arms and over 80 inches with their wingspan.
Yahya Black, IDL, Iowa | Darius Alexander, IDL, Toledo
Two different types of defensive linemen, but both are long and wide and can be used on defensive lines. Black is a nose tackle type at 6-foot-5, 337 pounds, with 35-inch arms and 84-inch wingspan. Alexander is lighter at 304 pounds but has 34-inch arms and 82-inch wingspan.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Losers
Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green | Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
These two tight ends need to be worked out in the weight room. They weighed 238 pounds (Fannin) and 234 pounds (Briningstool), respectively. They are both big slot players, but some added bulk would be nice.
R.J. Harvey, RB, UCF | Damien Martinez, RB, Miami | Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
These three backs all have smaller hands than ideal, with Harvey at 8 6/8, Martinez at 8-⅝, and Neal at 8-⅜ inches. There is a correlation between sub-9-inch hands and fumbling issues at the NFL level. Neal and Martinez haven't had those concerns in college, but they can become an issue in the NFL.
Harvey had problems there in college already. Adding to the concern with Neal and Martinez, they both came in over 220 pounds, while Harvey was slightly under 210. This would put them all under the 10th percentile.
Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
Johnson is in a class of his own regarding his size. My Mile High Huddle/Denver Broncos On SI colleague, Nick Kendell, illustrated Johnson's weigh-in with a post on X.
Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia | Caleb Rogers, OT, Texas Tech | Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State
While a group of linemen answered concerns about their length, these three confirmed the concerns. Milum and Rogers can’t slide inside, and both lack the length and wingspan you want for an NFL tackle.
Zabel has great tape and was always projected to slide inside; this confirms his his transition inside to guard.
Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon | Nickolas Martin, LB, Oklahoma State | Eugene Asante, LB, Auburn
Length is necessary for the modern LB; all three were 6-foot-1 or under, with 31-inch arms or shorter. They also weighed under 230 pounds, with Bassa being the only one who weighed closer to 230 than 220.
Willie Lampkin, IOL/FB/TE, UNC
Lampkin is an intriguing prospect. His lineman tape is solid, but at 5-foot-10 and 270 pounds, he is unlikely to get a chance to play interior blocker at the NFL level. He can play but will likely be asked to be a fullback/tight end blocker as an extension of the line.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!