Finding Broncos: Scouting Minnesota LB Cody Lindenberg
The Denver Broncos have been on a mission to improve "the middle" of their defense, per head coach Sean Payton. Denver signed a safety and linebacker in free agency, but that pursuit could continue in the NFL draft.
One candidate is Minnesota's Cody Lindenberg. What would he bring to the table for Denver?
Let's examine Lindenberg's scouting report.
Pros
Lindenberg's instincts are excellent and keep him in position when working in coverage. He has good athleticism and flows well with plays laterally.
Lindenberg's football IQ is evident in how he reads passing concepts as they develop. He has a remarkable ability to handle zone coverage. With how he flows and runs, he can handle some man coverage responsibilities.
Regarding his run defense, Lindenberg is quick to the line and scrapes laterally to stay in phase. He sorts through the trash exceptionally well to make a play on the ball carrier.
Lindenberg brings good force and solid technique when he meets the ball carrier. He drives through his attempts by driving with his feet.
Cons
Lindenberg needs to clean up his tackling technique, especially in wrapping up ball carriers. As a result, he had a high missed-tackle rate over the last three years. While he has good athleticism, his short-area burst and quickness to close are not always there.
Lindenberg is a leggy defender who needs to play with more bend. However, his natural length does create an issue with his change of direction. He can get caught on blocks when working downhill and struggles to disengage.
Fit with Broncos
Lindeberg is another cover linebacker with issues against the run, especially between the tackles. The Broncos have the pieces to cover those issues to a degree, but they would likely want to see development in Lindenberg's run defense over the first year or two.
Draft Grade: Round 5
