Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft Aggregate Reveals Most Likely to Land in Denver

2021 will offer up one of the most interesting Denver Broncos offseasons in a while. With first-time GM George Paton at the helm and multiple big decisions to be made, this Broncos team could look very different in just a few months.

Free agency will come first and bring about some changes depending on Paton's decisions made on Von Miller, Jurrell Casey, Justin Simmons, Shelby Harris, and even the Broncos' restricted free agents like Phillip Lindsay.

The NFL draft comes next where the Broncos currently hold nine selections, with one in each of the first six rounds and three in the seventh. Tis the season for mock drafts, and this time around, it's brought to you in somewhat of a different presentation.

Using The Draft Network's Mock Draft Machine, I ran 50 simulations of the mock with the computer making all the selections. There was no input from me as to who the selections were.

Next, I tallied up the number of selections for each prospect by each round (so 50 selections for the first six rounds and 150 for the seventh round).

The player with the most selections ended up being the pick for the mock you'll read below. However, in the first six rounds, I didn't allow for the mock to land the Broncos with prospects the same position, so if a cornerback was the most selected for Round 1 and 2, the Round 2 selection would go to the prospect with the next highest number of simulated selections.

That approach was kept until a new position was selected. For the three seventh-round picks, it was just the three most-selected players despite the position. Here is the result for your Broncos.

Round 1: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech (19-of-50 Simulated Picks)

Farley has 23 college games under his belt following his decision to opt-out last season. He is widely considered a top-2 corner, and the No. 1 corner to many draft analysts. Farley is an elite athlete and a natural fit for an off-zone scheme with the system versatility to play just about any coverage scheme. Being a former wide receiver, that shows up when mirroring in man-coverage and his ability to read quarterbacks in zone.

Next Three Most Simulated to Broncos: Justin Fields (13), Patrick Surtain II (8), Trey Lance (7)

Round 2: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama (11-of-50)

Denver could be losing three of its defensive linemen and adding Barmore, many analysts’ top interior defensive lineman, could help out the unit. Still growing as a defender, Barmore has elite traits as an interior pass rusher, makes smart reads against the run, and holds up in the middle with strength and power.

Next Three: Mac Jones (8) Azeez Ojulari (5) Dylan Moses (5)

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Round 3: Hamilcar Rashed Jr, Edge, Oregon State (6-of-50)

Denver needs help on the edge with Miller possibly being on the way out and Malik Reed being a free agent after 2021. Rashed is a good athlete that can really strain the outside shoulder of offensive tackles. He will need work to better his hands and technique to be more effective as a defender with his athleticism.

(DL Marlon Tuupolotu (9) was the most selected but Barmore was the pick in Round 2.)

The Next Two: Ade Odeyingbo (4) with six tied at three selections.

Round 4: Jamin Davis, ILB, Kentucky (4-of-50)

February's big riser at linebacker due to range and co erase ability, Davis has the athleticism, smarts, and length to handle coverage duties. While he is lighter at about 225 pounds, he isn't a liability against the run, though he does better when not engaged. Has the sideline-to-sideline speed as well to defend those outside runs.

(Edge Joe Tryon (8) and DL Marvin Wilson (5) were the top two selected, again, positions already drafted).

Round 5: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn (5-of-51)

Denver gets more speed at wide receiver who can really take a top off a defense. Schwartz has inside/outside versatility to work with Denver's current stable of wide receivers. If Drew Lock can become more accurate on his 20-plus yard throws, this could be an explosive pairing on offense. There will need to be a lot of work done on Schwartz's underneath routes to be more than a deep and end-around speed guy.

(LB Joshua Ross (5) was most selected. Schwartz tied with WR Marlon Williams at 4/50 before tiebreaker.)

Round 6: Jaylon Moore, OT, Western Michigan (6-of-50)

There is enough there with Moore to start right away, but that is far from ideal. He is going to need technical work which is best suited as a backup swing tackle. The traits for either side are there. Moore has good movement skills for outside runs and good enough power for the inside zone.

(WRs Josh Imatorbhebhe and Shi Smith tied most with six selection.)

Round 7, Pick 1: Paul Grattan, IOL, UCLA (13-of-150)

More outside zone center than power/gap, Grattan has good movement skills. He is a center-only prospect with length questions to keep him from guard. A smart player who could have a bright future as a coach. To be more than a depth player, he will need to spend time in the weight room to get stronger.

Round 7, Pick 2: Landon Young, OT, Kentucky (12-of-150)

Young has great size, good length, and plenty of power for the NFL. His pass sets are a big question mark due to the offense at Kentucky. There isn't much upside with Young, but if you work on his pass sets, he could end up a solid swing tackle.

Round 7, Pick 3: Lamont Wade, S, Penn State (11-of-150)

An energetic player who is a sound tackler. There are mishaps in coverage but Wade has the speed and range to try and help overcome them. It’s reported he has sub 4.4 speed which can be really helpful in the AFC West.

(Eight players have five or more selections in the seventh round.)

QB K.J. Costello would've been the final player if going by position not previously selected (instead of Young) with only one selection.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!