5 Interior O-Linemen Broncos Can Target to Upgrade Depth

The Broncos can't rest on their laurels when it comes to the depth on the interior offensive line. Here are five fits for Denver and Mike Munchak.

The Denver Broncos have made a few serious investments into the interior offensive line over the past couple of years. The Broncos spent a second- and third-round pick on Dalton Risner and Lloyd Cushenberry, respectively, in addition to Netane Muti, who was viewed as an early Day 2 prospect if not for major medical concerns last year.

Before the 2020 NFL draft, the Broncos also went out and handed a sizeable contract to the free agent Graham Glasgow. The team has a serious investment in its interior O-line and now sits in a pretty solid spot.

However, the Broncos' depth is still lacking as evidenced by Austin Schlottmann's struggles when he was called upon this past season. Upgrading over Schlottmann would be the main focus of adding another interior O-lineman in the 2021 draft.

Fortunately, this is a good class for interior offensive linemen. There is a good group of later-round options that could fit with what the Broncos are looking for inside.

Having a set of four on the interior, the Broncos don’t need a high-round draft pick to help out the depth but rather a later-round player to come in and battle it out with Schlottmann and someone with position versatility to step in at center if needed. But who would check those boxes in the 2021 draft class?

In the video above, I break down five such options that could fit that bill for the Broncos, but there are many, more.

Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina Jack Anderson, Texas Tech Trey Hill, Georgia Michal Menet, Penn State Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

The Broncos' center position isn't as solidified as some fans might think because despite him starting all 16 games as a rookie and not missing a snap, Cushenberry struggled. It was concerning enough that Denver, especially with a new GM in tow, could try to hedge its bet and find another center to potentially fall back on if the third-rounder from LSU doesn’t step up his play in Year 2.

Be sure to check out the video above because I deep-dive on each of the five names to help fans understand why each one would fit so well in Denver.

