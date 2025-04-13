Finding Broncos: Scouting Oregon DL Derrick Harmon
The Denver Broncos have three defensive linemen entering a contract year. Although at least one is expected to be extended, the Broncos have to prepare for the possibility of a D-line exodus.
The NFL draft offers Denver the opportunity to hedge against future losses, and hopefully, add an impact player. Oregon's Derrick Harmon is one such candidate.
Let's dive into Harmon's scouting report.
Biography
Harmon turned 22 on October 9. He initially played college football at Michigan State, passing up on offers from Memphis, Purdue, and Ole Miss.
After the 2023 season, Harmon transferred to Oregon, where he played the best football of his collegiate career.
Size & Athleticism
Harmon has excellent size and athleticism, but he must improve the way he carries his weight. At 313 pounds, he may need to drop 15 pounds and add 20 pounds back in muscle.
Key Statistic
Harmon led draft-eligible interior defensive linemen in total pressures last year with 55 total. That was 11 more than the next highest.
Harmon's pass-rush productivity ranked second only to Omarr Norman-Lott out of Tennessee. Of Harmon's 55 pressures, 38 of them came against true pass sets.
Pros
Harmon has all the traits to be an NFL defensive lineman. He has the size, length, quickness, strength, and athleticism to play up and down the line from 0-technique to 5-technique. He's even more versatile, able to play in different schemes, whether odd or even fronts, and single-gap, gap-and-a-half, or two-gap systems.
Harmon has a good twitchy athleticism to pop around blockers. He has a quick and powerful punch that can jolt blockers before engaging, giving him a pause to capitalize on. He also has a good variety of pass rush moves and counters in his arsenal.
Harmon has the strength to stall a blocker and move them to clear out a lane for a downhill run defender. He also has a solid knee-drop technique to sustain positioning at the point of attack.
Harmon is a relentless attacker, both as a rusher and a run defender, and he can chain attacks together to keep blockers on the defensive. His grip strength is superb for grabbing and dragging down the ball carrier.
Cons
Again, Harmon's build needs to be honed. He carries bad weight in the middle, which creates issues with his balance.
He needs to get himself under better control at times. He has been called for more personal fouls than you want to see.
Harmon's footwork doesn’t help with his balance issues, and he needs to be coached up for having a better and consistent base. When working as a pass rusher, he needs to be more consistent with attacking edge to edge and not be as linear of a rusher.
Harmon has a bad habit of focusing on one aspect of the blocker instead of fully utilizing the whole space around him, leading to him getting caught on blockers. His pad level is also an issue with an upright attack style.
Fit with Broncos
Even with D.J. Jones back in the fold, the Broncos could use a piece like Harmon, who can play anywhere on the defensive line. Harmon brings plenty of versatility to boost the depth inside and out of the defensive line.
Harmon could rotate with Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers on certain downs and packages while also being able to rotate with Jones and Malcolm Roach, too. Harmon has been a fast riser through the draft process, and some question whether he will be available with the 20th overall pick.
Draft Grade: Round 1
