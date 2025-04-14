Finding Broncos: Scouting Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor
As we inch closer to the NFL draft, the Denver Broncos have been increasingly linked to various wide receiver prospects, especially in the first round. Whether the Broncos opt to take on in Round 1 or later, it's safe to assume a wide receiver will be drafted.
One candidate is Stanford's Elic Ayomanor. Let's dive into his scouting report.
Biography
Ayomanor is a Canadian born in Medicine Hat, Alberta. He attended Stanford and is only 21, though he turns 22 in June.
Size & Athleticism
Ayomanor has good size (6-foot-2, 206 pounds) and athleticism, with great length for the position. His frame could use a little more bulk.
Key Statistic
Ayomanor has 63 catches in each of the last two seasons with 216 total targets. He dropped six passes and caught six touchdowns each season.
Ayomanor's stats are almost identical, except for yards, per Pro Football Focus, including 14-of-29 catches in contested situations each season.
Pros
Ayomanor has the ideal traits you look for in an NFL receiver, except for the weight, although he has a frame that should allow him to add 5-10 pounds without hurting his athleticism. There have been zero questions about his work ethic and desire to improve, making him an instant hit with coaches.
Ayomanor has good burst in and out of breaks to get separation, and his size and length make a clear throwing window. With his quality route running and athletic traits, he can be a quarterback's best friend.
Ayomanor's ability to sell fakes is easy to spot from defensive backs, and he knows how to put them on his hip and sustain leverage through his route. He has good strength, which is evident when he works as a blocker and defends the catch point. He also has sound technique as a blocker, though he has room for improvement, as almost all college receivers do.
Cons
Ayomanor can be a one-speed route runner; using speed variance more frequently helps keep defenders guessing. When tracking the ball, he has to slow down and use catch-up speed to get back in phase with it. His route running tends to have many giveaways with his movements, making it easier for defenders to hang with him.
Ayomanor's catch technique needs an overhaul. The high drop rate isn’t due to concentration drops or dealing with contact; it is due to consistently poor technique. He also needs to be more consistent and aware of his technique as a blocker.
Fit with Broncos
Ayomanor would be a good fit with Denver, a team lacking a good blocking receiver. The drops and having to rebuild the catch technique are the red flags.
If the Broncos are seeking more immediate impact, the drops might make it difficult to bet on Ayomanor.