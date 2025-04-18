Finding Broncos: Scouting Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka
The Denver Broncos might not want to admit it publicly ahead of the NFL draft, but there is an internal mandate to build the nest around Bo Nix. The team's brain trust will bloviate about how a defensive tackle helps Nix as much as, say, a wide receiver, but the Broncos know that Nix needs more weapons.
One potential arrow the Broncos could add to Nix's quiver is Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka. Let's examine the Buckeye's scouting report.
Biography
Born in Washington, Egbuka was a five-star recruit when he committed to Ohio State. While at Ohio State, he was a model of consistency on and off the football field, even when he stuck behind elite talent.
Size & Athleticism
Egbuka's good size (6-foot-1, 202 pounds) and build allow him to be versatile inside and outside for the NFL. He is also a good but not elite athlete, as you can see from his tape.
Key Statistic
Egbuka is an excellent red-zone threat, where he caught 15 of his 24 career touchdowns.
Pros
Egbuka also played defensive back in high school, and you can see that natural feel for coverages pop on tape. His ability to track the ball, find soft spots in defenses, and his body control are all excellent for the NFL. Despite being north of six feet, Egbuka exhibits a catch radius of a receiver taller than that.
Egbuka has special-teams ability as a returner, and even as a gunner. Contact has never been an issue for him, and he shows it when it comes to blocking. The effort as a blocker is unquestionable, and he showed improvement in that area over his collegiate career.
Egbuka's production speaks for itself, with two seasons over 1,000 yards, something only he and Marvin Harrison Jr. have achieved. Egbuka's football IQ, character, maturity, and love of the game are all praised. Despite being part of some talented receiving rooms, he always did whatever was needed of him.
Egbuka's route-running is clean, technical, and nuanced, and it won’t need much work for the NFL. He knows how to sell fakes, stack defenders, and sustain leverage. His speed variation through his routes and ability to snap his breaks allow for instant separation, and he is quick to present himself as a target for his quarterback.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
There is a question about Egbuka's ceiling. Is there much room for growth and improvement from what he is now?
He has many great traits, but nothing elite that he can hang his career on. The cliche "A jack of all trades is a master of none, but oftentimes better than a master of one,” comes to mind.
Egbuka has some drops on tape and shifts focus to making something happen after the catch before securing the ball. He can struggle to drop his weight on comeback routes, giving defensive backs time to jump the route. While he can be a threat after the catch, there isn’t great wiggle to be a considerable threat.
Technical refinement can be made as a blocker and route runner, but Egbuka has such a great foundation, but that's being a bit picky. The biggest concern is determining how much room there is to grow. While he isn’t a finished product, he is close to it.
How do you value that? There is a good chance that, while Egbuka may not have the best career of the receivers in this class, he has the longest and most consistent.
Fit with Broncos
The Broncos have some big-play potential in their wide receiver room. They're betting big on the development of multiple receivers, so adding Egbuka, who brings consistency and not much development needed, can help balance out the room.
Recommended Articles
Marvin Mims Jr. can still be the gadget receiver as they develop him further. Troy Franklin brings that field-stretching ability, and Devaugh Vele has some route-running issues that need to be corrected, as well as drops.