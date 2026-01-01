The Denver Broncos' final game of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers not only offers the chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, but also for certain players to demonstrate what they have to offer for 2026.

A number of Broncos are set to become either unrestricted or restricted free agents, meaning they are auditioning for either a spot on the 2026 roster or for a contract from another team.

Of course, the Broncos are headed to the playoffs, so there will be more opportunities for these players to demonstrate their worth. But a good showing in the final game of the regular season would be the best way to start building that interest.

Here are the players who may have the most to prove when it comes to free agency opportunities, whether with the Broncos or elsewhere.

John Franklin-Myers | DL

Perhaps the most notable of the Broncos' unrestricted free agents, Franklin-Myers has put together another quality season, with 7.5 sacks and 23 pressures, both bettering his totals from 2024.

Some may have expected the Broncos to extend JFM, but that has not yet happened. Given the money that the Broncos have spent on other players, it doesn't appear he is in his plans.

Thus, the coming games are Franklin-Myers' chance to demonstrate to other teams he's worth signing for a significant sum.

Adam Trautman | TE

Trautman has been a solid but inconsistent performer for the Broncos. He has shown at times that he can be a good blocker and pass catcher, but there have been plenty of moments in which he has failed to stay with his blocks.

The Broncos might have been hoping that either Nate Adkins or Lucas Krull — both set to become restricted free agents — could take over as the No. 2 tight end, but both have dealt with injuries and missed a lot of games. Thus, the door is open for Trautman , an unrestricted free agent, to be retained, provided he plays well.

P.J. Locke | S

Locke started for the Broncos last season, but his play wasn't good enough for the team to rely upon him as a starter. Thus, the team added Talanoa Hufanga in free agency, though Locke was kept for depth.

When the Broncos lost Brandon Jones to injury, Locke returned to the starting lineup and, after shaky play against the Green Bay Packers, he settled down and played well the following week. If Locke keeps doing so, he could get some looks from other teams as an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Jaleel McLaughlin | RB

Because he's not great at pass protection, McLaughlin was a gameday inactive for multiple games, as the Broncos went with J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Tyler Badie as their top three. But when Dobbins was lost to injury, McLaughlin became active and has seen plenty of snaps as the No. 2 running back.

McLaughlin will be a restricted free agent in 2026 and is out to show he should be either tendered or re-signed by the Broncos, or that he's worth getting a look from other teams. Depending on what the Broncos do with Dobbins (an unrestricted free agent), the remaining games are McLaughlin's chance to show he should stay in Denver.

Alex Singleton | LB

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrates defeating the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Singleton had a slow start to the season but has gotten back to form, showing he can be a good run defender. However, pass coverage has never been his strong suit, and some fans might want an upgrade at the position.

Singleton, 32, will be an unrestricted free agent, but there's a chance the Broncos could keep him for another year. The final games will be his chance to prove to either the Broncos or another team that he can still contribute in a meaningful role.

Alex Palczewski | OL

Paclzewski has played both offensive tackle and guard for the Broncos the past couple of seasons, filling in when other linemen were out with injuries. He has shown he can be a capable tackle, but at guard, he's had mixed results.

Still, Paclzewski has shown he's at least a quality depth option. Because he's a restricted free agent for 2026, he is out to show he should be either tendered or re-signed.

Justin Strnad | LB

Strnad is also set to become an unrestricted free agent. For the past two seasons, he has signed one-year deals with the Broncos, and this season, he has performed well when called upon.

This might be the offseason in which Strnad finally gets a multi-year deal. How likely he is to get such a deal depends on what he shows on the field in the final games, which might be what gets a deal done with the Broncos, especially with Dre Greenlaw still injured.

Ja'Quan McMillian | CB

Despite the Broncos selecting Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, McMillian has continued to show his worthiness to this defense. McMillian will be eligible for restricted free agency in 2026.

The Broncos are likely to tender him at the second-round level, but could he be in line for more than that? There might be an extension coming his way, or perhaps the Broncos could try to trade him.

Either way, McMillian can increase his stock with a good showing to close the season.

