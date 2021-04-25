Finding Broncos: Scouting North Carolina RB Michael Carter

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Michael Carter and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with North Carolina running back Michael Carter, a talented prospect, but does he fit with the Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 5 foot 8

5 foot 8 Weight: 208 pounds

Stats

Pros

While things around really helped him, he still showed good vision to really capitalize on plays.

Very patient, but not overly patient, and when the decision comes, he doesn’t overthink.

His footwork is excellent and keeps light on his feet and able to make quick cuts.

While he doesn’t have much power, he can bring some heat against first tackle attempts, just won’t run with sustained power.

Extremely explosive with plenty of long speed to be a big-play threat.

Versatile in scheme and role, with plenty of ability as a receiver out of the backfield.

Has a high football IQ and breaks down defenses well to find the weak point.

Very elusive both in space and between the tackles, which helps him be scheme versatile.

Isn’t one to put the ball on the ground.

Has good grip strength on the ball to help avoid fumbles.

Cons

Doesn’t run with much power, which isn’t surprising with his size.

Does have some drops as a receiver.

While willing in pass protection, his best blocks are simply getting in the way.

Poor technique, strength, and power to sustain blocks for more.

Sometimes is fine just taking what is there even when the opportunity for more is presenting itself.

Overview

Carter is an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands. He can work in multiple schemes, but an outside zone that will use him as a receiver out of the backfield frequently is the most natural of fits.

Any team that uses him as a receiver can really be happy with what he brings. He isn’t one that can work just out of the backfield but also out in the slot.

There is a good combination of traits as a runner that can see him work in multiple schemes as well. Carter is lighter than his teammate but almost as versatile with the exception being as a blocker.

Fit with Broncos

With his fit with Denver, Carter fits as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, but the running scheme isn’t the best fit. Not saying he can’t work, as there are plenty of traits that can translate well to working in an inside zone scheme like Denver runs.

He has good vision and contact balance, but just not the size or power to be used in that way consistently. There is enough room on the frame to have him bulk up a little more, which could help him fit the scheme.

There is no doubt he is a better fit in an outside zone scheme, though, where his vision and cutting ability really shine.

Grade: Round 3

Where he goes: Round 3

