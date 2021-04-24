Finding Broncos: Scouting Ohio State IDL Tommy Togiai

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Tommy Togiai and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Ohio State interior defensive lineman Tommy Togiai, a talented prospect, but does he fit with the Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 6 foot 2

6 foot 2 Weight: 300 pounds

Stats

Pros

Has good quickness for the interior.

Plays with a good base and good balance.

Hands never stop and often are how he wins a rep.

Has great power in his hands that he lands with a strong pop.

Never gives up and the motor is always running hot.

Has good strength to handle two gaps on internal runs.

A fluid mover with each step having a purpose.

Does well getting the second chance pressures inside.

Has good power in his base to stall double teams and not give up ground.

Powerful interior run defense with a good IQ to diagnose run plays as they develop.

Does well to get proper positioning against the run.

Cons

Not nearly as explosive as you’d want.

Doesn’t have the best length and that does lead to early issues.

Needs more consistent moves inside to be more than a two-down run defender.

Doesn’t get a lot of early wins as a pass rusher.

Lacks size, length, and explosion to truly be scheme or role diverse, but is instead is limited to a 4-3 3-technique role.

Can get caught by length when attacking outside runs.

Overview

If Togiai was a little longer and a little more explosive, he would be the top defensive lineman in this class. He has the strength and power to really be a force on the interior, but the lack of length gets him caught on blocks at times.

The lack of explosion is problematic when it comes to jarring blockers and driving them back off initial contact. Togiai fits in really well as a two-down run defender that with development can offer more internal push as a pass rusher, but that may take time to get there.

Fit with Broncos

Denver just doesn’t run the best scheme for Togiai and there isn’t much of a chance for him outside of a 0-3 technique because he just doesn’t have the length. For being a 4/4i/5-technique that Denver uses, you need some length.

Togiai could be an option to bulk up and make a 0/1-technique, but there may be better options in the draft and a second-round pick isn’t the best value for that.

Grade: Round 2

Where he goes: Round 2

