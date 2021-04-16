Finding Broncos: Scouting Washington EDGE Joe Tryon

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Joe Tryon and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Washington edge rusher Joe Tryon, a talented prospect but does he fit the Denver Broncos?

Measurables

Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight: 251 pounds

Stats

Pros

Has ability to fire off the snap with explosion

Gets upfield quickly and really strains offensive tackles' depth

Extremely flexible and can stop-and-corner against tackles while getting low under their arms

Has good counters with his hands including an excellent club-rip and club-arm over

Power in his hands to control blockers and even when disengaging

Power in his hands is there to control against the run, but his base is problematic

High-effort player that doesn’t give up on plays and will chase guys down from behind

Has a good football IQ and even better game sense of situations

Lateral agility is elite and can be devastating on stunts

Has really good versatility to play in any scheme and in a 2-point or 3-point stance

Cons

Needs to be more consistent with his technique when defending the run

Easy to drive him off at the point of attack at times

Run defense starts to falter with a poor base

Would like to see more core power to help drive through blockers, but that isn’t his main way to win

Can get overaggressive as a pass rusher and take a too wide of an arc around the corner

Overview

Tryon is an athletic pass rusher with some strength issues when defending the run. There are signs of hope when it comes to his run defense, but he needs to be more consistent there.

Tryon has plenty of pass rush moves and counters he can fall back on and use when his athleticism isn’t enough. A year as a depth piece could do wonders to make him a more consistent pass rusher and run defender before competing to start. There is also some upside in coverage to be somewhat of a hybrid.

Fit with Broncos

Denver could use a young athletic pass rusher to succeed Von Miller after 2021. Tryon could be that athletic pass rusher, but he comes with a weakness against the run. His issues against the run are why he needs that year as a depth piece to develop.

Tryon would be a tremendous scheme fit for Vic Fangio and has the necessary tools to be a successful pass rusher early on, with needed development to become a full-time starter.

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 2

