Finding Broncos: Scouting Washington EDGE Joe Tryon

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Joe Tryon and how would he fit in Denver?
Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Washington edge rusher Joe Tryon, a talented prospect but does he fit the Denver Broncos?

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 251 pounds

Stats

Snip

Pros

  • Has ability to fire off the snap with explosion
  • Gets upfield quickly and really strains offensive tackles' depth
  • Extremely flexible and can stop-and-corner against tackles while getting low under their arms
  • Has good counters with his hands including an excellent club-rip and club-arm over
  • Power in his hands to control blockers and even when disengaging
  • Power in his hands is there to control against the run, but his base is problematic
  • High-effort player that doesn’t give up on plays and will chase guys down from behind
  • Has a good football IQ and even better game sense of situations
  • Lateral agility is elite and can be devastating on stunts
  • Has really good versatility to play in any scheme and in a 2-point or 3-point stance
Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Washington State Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon (18) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium.

Cons

  • Needs to be more consistent with his technique when defending the run
  • Easy to drive him off at the point of attack at times
  • Run defense starts to falter with a poor base
  • Would like to see more core power to help drive through blockers, but that isn’t his main way to win
  • Can get overaggressive as a pass rusher and take a too wide of an arc around the corner

Overview

Tryon is an athletic pass rusher with some strength issues when defending the run. There are signs of hope when it comes to his run defense, but he needs to be more consistent there. 

Tryon has plenty of pass rush moves and counters he can fall back on and use when his athleticism isn’t enough. A year as a depth piece could do wonders to make him a more consistent pass rusher and run defender before competing to start. There is also some upside in coverage to be somewhat of a hybrid.

Fit with Broncos

Denver could use a young athletic pass rusher to succeed Von Miller after 2021. Tryon could be that athletic pass rusher, but he comes with a weakness against the run. His issues against the run are why he needs that year as a depth piece to develop. 

Tryon would be a tremendous scheme fit for Vic Fangio and has the necessary tools to be a successful pass rusher early on, with needed development to become a full-time starter.

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 2

