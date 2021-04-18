Finding Broncos: Scouting Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskeridge

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on D'Wayne Eskeridge and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Western Michigan wide receiver D'Wyane Eskeridge, a talented prospect but does he fit the Denver Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 5 foot 9

5 foot 9 Weight: 189 pounds

Stats

Pros

Good hands, quickness, and route running.

Subtle movements through his routes to throw off corners as well as good burst out of breaks for separation.

Brings value as a returner on special teams and that translates to how he plays with the ball in his hands on offense.

While he isn’t the biggest receiver, he doesn’t get bullied often in press, or at the catch point.

Ability to make big plays from short throws, or even attack deep are extremely valued on offense.

Despite his size, he isn’t just a gadget type of weapon as he has good development under his belt as a receiver.

Will bring it as a blocker and is pretty reliable there.

Doesn’t lose often at the catch point and rarely lets a ball slip through his fingers.

Has a high football IQ and played offense, defense, and special teams in college.

Cons

Concern about him being an older rookie at 24 years old (birthday is March 23, 1997).

With his size and position, the concerns come from the length of his career, especially with his aggressive nature as a player.

Could have more technique in his release packages to help get him going quicker and easier.

Catch radius isn’t small, but it isn’t a big one, either.

Can get a little too cute after the catch or as a returner and needs to be a little more decisive.

Overview

Eskridge has really risen up boards thanks to a strong Senior Bowl performance that really caught a lot of folks’ attention. While he may be limited to a slot receiver, he can attack every level of the field.

He is very physical as a receiver and as a blocker and doesn’t let his size hold him back. His football IQ will likely keep him around the NFL for a long time. What technical aspects that need to be coached up aren’t hard to improve and he seems to have the desire to be the best.

Fit with Broncos

If Denver wanted to replace DaeSean Hamilton, Eskridge would be a great replacement option. He can bring the blocking ability that has kept Hamilton around on the roster but upgrade what is being brought to the passing game.

Of course, Denver has invested a lot into their receivers already, which makes it hard to be in on Eskridge. From an on the field aspect, Eskridge is a great fit, but with the personnel and investment already, it just doesn’t add up.

Grade: Round 3

Where he goes: Round 2

