Jarrett Stidham Shared Sweet Moment With His Family Before AFC Championship Start

The Broncos are hosting the Patriots in the AFC championship on Sunday with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

After the unfortunate injury to Denver quarterback Bo Nix in the final seconds of their divisional-round win over the Bills, backup Jarrett Stidham will be taking the reins for the Broncos, hoping to shepherd them to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2016.

While Stidham will have the entirety of Broncos Country behind him, his biggest fans were on the field with him in the minutes before kickoff, as he shared an adorable moment with his family during pregame warmups.

The Stidham family ❤️



NEvsDEN – 3pm ET on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ManhbnF4WM — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2026

Stidham will have a tall task ahead of him against a Patriots defense that’s one of the best in the NFL, but the postseason is where legends are made.

