DE John Franklin-Myers Excused from Start of Broncos OTAs
New Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers will not participate in the start of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) — voluntary practices — this week due to an off-the-field matter.
Per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, Franklin-Myers is "taking care of some business" in Texas and the team is "fully onboard" with his absence. He's expected to join the next set of OTAs scheduled to run May 28-30.
A seventh-year pro, Franklin-Myers was acquired from the Jets during last month's Draft for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The 6-foot-4, 288-pound defender, who began his career with the Rams, has totaled 62 solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 61 quarterback hits, 19.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, and two forced fumbles across 52 NFL starts — and counting.
Franklin-Myers, upon reporting to Dove Valley, will immediately be inserted as a starter in Denver's 3-4 alignment, alongside DE Zach Allen and nose tackle DJ Jones.
"He is a player that we have always respected," Broncos general manager George Paton said on April 27 after trading for Franklin-Myers. "He is durable. For three straight years he has not missed a game, and four straight years of 54-plus pressures. He can play all down the line of scrimmage. The one thing that sticks out on tape is the relentless motor this guy plays with. We are excited to get him. It took a bit, but he was here today in the building. He is going to help our defensive line.”
