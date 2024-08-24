3 Trades Broncos Should Pursue to Upgrade Post-Summer Roster Holes
We're just days away from the conclusion of the NFL preseason. The Denver Broncos' 53-man rosters will be finalized after the final cuts on August 27.
That's when teams will officially begin the process of preparing for Week 1. This period reveals where the last few roster holes are and whether they might warrant a trade or two before the regular season.
We've already seen a few trades go through, with Matt Judon going from New England to Atlanta, Jahon Dotson heading from Washington to Philly, and even a kicker deal in Cade York being dealt from Cleveland to DC.
The Broncos head into the preseason finale with some momentum, leading some to surmise this season might not be the bust some are predicting. The Broncos looked sharp on offense in both games and the defense looked dominant in Game 2.
Could that promising look cause the Broncos to begin calling around and seeing what it would take to make a trade and fill in one of the weak spots of this roster? Here are three possible trades I could see the Broncos picking up the phone and investigating.
DaRon Payne | DT | Commanders
This might be a pipe dream for the Broncos. Payne is a 6-foot-3, 320-pound monster in the middle of Washington's defensive line. The Broncos look good at the defensive end position, with Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers looking like a dynamic duo, but they're still lacking at the nose tackle spot.
D.J. Jones fits better at the defensive end position and Malcolm Roach looks better as a rotational piece rather than a true starter on this defense. The Commanders have already made a couple of trades and rumors are they're not done transacting, with either Payne or Jonathan Allen from their defensive line possibly being dealt.
Why Allen: He seems like the more likely candidate being a bit older, but the Broncos would be wise to pick up the phone and see what it would take. I think a mid-round pick could get the job done and then Denver would have to re-work his deal to make the cap situation work.
Jones would probably be on his way out if this trade were to happen but a projected starting interior of Allen, Franklin-Myers, and Payne would be quite the upgrade over last season.
James Bradberry | DB | Eagles
The Broncos have a real battle going on for the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Patrick Surtain II. Riley Moss and Damari Mathis have kept that battle tight all training camp long and I'm not sure it's a good thing.
Neither have been able to fully separate and take the job. Levi Wallace was brought in to be the insurance if Moss or Mathis failed to develop, but he's been injured for almost all of training camp. It might be time for the Broncos to get aggressive and go find a veteran to fill that role.
Why Bradberry: He's just two years removed from garnering second-team All-Pro honors. His play has dramatically declined since then, leading to the Eagles investing heavily in the position during the draft.
A change of scenery could maybe get one more good year out of Bradberry as the Broncos work to find the longer-term solution at the position. He does not cost a lot cap-wise and wouldn't cost more than a late-Day 3 pick in the draft to get him. The Broncos could risk it and even wait for the Eagles to cut him, as that seems to be the direction they are heading.
Josh Oliver | TE | Vikings
The Broncos possibly have one of the worst tight end rooms in the NFL. Greg Dulcich still has some time to prove his injuries are in the past and could be an impact weapon in the passing, but otherwise, the room looks shaky at best. The Broncos are lacking a true blocking tight end in the room.
Why Oliver: He would help solve that problem for the Broncos. He has been known as one of the best blocking tight ends in football and is still relatively young.
The Vikings could view this as more of a lost season after their rookie quarterback went down with a season-ending injury, so there could be a few bigger contracts that they're looking to offload.
