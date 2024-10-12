5 Bold Broncos Predictions for Week 6 Tilt vs. Chargers
The Denver Broncos are looking to win four straight and put themselves in a great position for the second half of the season. Winning in the division is paramount if the Broncos want to make a push for the playoffs.
The Los Angeles Chargers aren't going to just lay down, though. If the Broncos can achieve the bold predictions I'm laying out today, they'll be in a good position to walk out with the win.
This game is vital for the season, as a win puts the Broncos in a better spot in the AFC West. With a victory over the Chargers, the Broncos would be 2-0 in the division with four games left — prime position for a playoff spot.
That playoff spot could even be as division champs if they can beat the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been underperforming this season despite being undefeated. Let's dive into my five bold predictions for Week 6.
Broncos Fly High
The Chargers' passing defense is weak, especially on attempts of 10-plus air yards. Bo Nix and the Broncos have struggled here, especially in the 10-19 air-yard range, but they find a way to get it done.
Nix is 16-51 on passes of 10-plus yards, and in this game, he adds 10 more completions to his total. The Broncos need to find more significant plays instead of focusing on shorter ones. It has worked to an extent so far, but eventually, that will run out. It is time they start putting things together offensively.
Prediction: Nix completes at least 10 passes of 10-plus air yards.
Courtland Sutton Rises Up
On the season, Sutton has 17 catches for 224 yards, with 68 yards as his season high. The Chargers have had issues working in coverage outside Kristian Fulton, who is injured but may play.
Sean Payton should move Sutton around and try to get him involved in the passing game early, which can help open up others for the passing game.
Prediction: Sutton breaks 100 receiving yards.
Zach Allen Destroys Chargers
The Chargers have severe issues with their interior offensive line, while Allen has had a monster start to his season. With four sacks on the season, Allen keeps up his momentum with another big day against the Chargers.
Prediction: Allen picks up three sacks.
Broncos Secondary Drains the Battery
With Justin Herbert likely still hobbled with a high-ankle sprain, the Chargers continue to struggle with their passing game. They can do well in the quick game, averaging 5.4 yards per pass play, but they only average 3.3 pass yards per play over 2.5 seconds.
The Broncos defense does well against the quick passing game while being the best against those longer plays. This almost wholly leads to them shutting down the Chargers' passing game.
Prediction: Chargers throw for less than 150 yards.
Marvin Mims Jr. Makes a House Call
Over the first five games, Mims has been missing in action and finally comes out in a big way to help the Broncos beat their divisional foe.
Prediction: Mims scored a special teams touchdown.
