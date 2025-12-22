The Good, Bad & Ugly From Broncos' 34-20 Loss to Jaguars

The Denver Broncos’ 11-game win streak has been abruptly snapped by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville crushed the Broncos 34-20 on Sunday.

It would be easy to point the finger at a single underperforming unit, but the Broncos failed to deliver across all three phases of the game, resulting in a multitude of miscues. Before getting to the bad and ugly, I must highlight the lone bright spot in the Broncos' third loss of the season.

The Good: Homerun Harvey

RJ Harvey had one of his best showings of the season, totaling 121 yards ( 50 rushing and 71 receiving) and a breakaway 38-yard rushing touchdown. Despite only getting seven carries, he averaged 7.1 YPC and made the best rushing defense look silly at times.

Going forward, the Broncos will need to rush the ball more than 12 times between their running backs, but Harvey’s big-play ability on minimal touches is encouraging for the future.

The Bad: Early Offensive Woes Come Back to Life

Since Week 11, Bo Nix and the Broncos’ offense have been a much more efficient and dangerous unit, but unfortunately, they fell back into old bad habits vs. the Jaguars. While not overly terrible, Nix was more skittish in the pocket, whether under pressure or not, than in previous weeks, leading to poor decision-making and ultimately an untimely interception.

Another blunder occurred during an RPO handoff to running back Jaleel McLaughlin, when he and Nix both let go of the ball, resulting in a fumble, which Jacksonville recovered. Drops reared their ugly head as several Broncos’ receivers couldn’t wrangle the ball, namely Courtland Sutton, who has had drop problems in the past.

To top off the game, the Broncos were still trying to push the ball down the field, down two scores with under two minutes left, and Nix threw up a "hospital ball" to rookie receiver Pat Bryant, who took a big shot, knocking him out of the game and into an ambulance .

Thankfully, Bryant was quickly discharged from the hospital with a concussion and nothing worse. This Broncos’ offense is starting to slip at the wrong time and must find its footing with the first playoff seed on the line over these final two weeks.

The Ugly: Dangerously Bad Defense

Since the bye week, the Broncos’ defense has surrendered 26 or more points three times, with their worst performance coming against the Jaguars (34). Of all the Jaguars’ weapons to bully the Broncos, I never would’ve picked wideout Parker Washington, who had six receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Denver held running back Travis Etienne to 50 yards on 16 carries, but the passing defense gave up 279 yards and three touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence was pressured early, but as the game went on, he gashed the Broncos through the air and on the ground for four total scores.

The tackling effort was downright embarrassing, leading to chunk plays for the Jaguars' offense and extended drives, further wearing out Denver. Vance Joseph has to figure out how to rally his defense and make the necessary adjustments because right now, the Broncos aren't even sniffing playoff-caliber football with the postseason rapidly approaching.

The Takeaway

The Broncos got whooped plain and simple, but there is plenty to learn from defeat. No looming pressure to extend a massive win streak could give the Broncos the end-of-season recalibrating they need and get back in the win column through February.

The Broncos have been knocked down, but not out, and that makes them more dangerous than other teams realize. “Underdogs” is precisely the label Denver wants.

