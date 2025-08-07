5 Broncos Defenders Who Need to Show Out vs. the 49ers
While the Denver Broncos' offense has had individuals stand out, the defense has been dominating practices. So, as the Broncos get ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers, fans want to see if the defense can continue its dominance.
To help them do that as a unit, the Broncos need five players to step up vs. the Niners and either show more in joint practice than they have or continue to do good things. The Broncos have a lot of talent and depth at multiple positions, so having those depth pieces step up is always a good thing.
Jahdae Barron | CB
The Broncos' first-round pick has been relatively quiet during camp so far. While he has had the usual rookie ups and downs, he hasn't been consistently beaten. To put it simply, Barron has looked like a rookie who belongs in the NFL.
The Niners are dealing with multiple injuries to their offensive weapons, and that could help Barron stand out. It would be ideal to walk out of this game with him stepping up and showing off his playmaking attributes that helped pull the Broncos his way.
Levelle Bailey | LB
With all of the injuries at the position, there is a good chance Bailey sees a lot of action. Drew Sanders is out, and Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton may play, but they may not play a lot. In practice, Bailey has stepped up, but can it carry over against the Niners?
Bailey looks much improved compared to last year, and hopefully that applies to special teams as well. There is a slim chance he ends up as a starter on defense, so special teams is a must. So, Bailey not only needs to make the most of his opportunities on defense, but also on special teams.
Eyioma Uwazurike | DL
The Broncos are looking to answer some questions about their depth behind John Franklin-Myers and Zach Allen. They drafted one possible solution, which we'll discuss next, but the other depth spot will go to someone who was on the roster last year.
Jordan Jackson won the job last year and was a bottom-10 interior defensive lineman in the NFL, while Uwazurike showed some promise in limited action. Despite being a 2022 draft pick, Uwazurike still has two years of his rookie contract due to his suspension, so that adds to his value.
Ideally, Uwazurike could step up and start to take hold of one of those depth spots on the defensive line because of the cost control, as well as being a former fourth-round pick in what was a bad draft class overall. The Niners have a well-coached offensive line, providing a good test for Uwazurike.
Sai'vion Jones | DL
The other possible solution, the one the Broncos drafted, is Jones, and he has looked like a rookie so far in training camp. There have been bright moments and some bad moments, but he seems almost entrenched as the primary backup to Allen and Franklin-Myers.
Much like Uwazurike, the Niners provide a good test for Jones to stand out and show his stuff. If Uwazurike or another defensive lineman stands out and Jones struggles, there is a chance the rookie moves down the depth chart. Either way, Jones will make the roster, but his role and spot on the chart can get moved down.
Dondrea Tillman | OLB
The Broncos are deep with their outside linebackers, and they may not be able to keep five of them. With Jonah Elliss and Que Robinson dealing with injuries and Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper at the top, Tillman will likely see a lot of playing time.
This will provide ample opportunity to stand out and try to force the Broncos to keep five edge rushers, or showcase his ability to another team and get a team to come calling wanting to trade for him. Preseason action isn't only about making the roster, but also about showing enough to potentially land elsewhere.
Tillman is the best run defender at the position, though it is on a much smaller sample size. He provides some strength and power to their edge rushers, who are otherwise lacking. Ideally, he forces five edge rushers, but any return in a trade would be a positive return on the Broncos' investment if it comes to that.