Surprise Illness Could Sideline Key Broncos Starter vs. Commanders

The Denver Broncos might be without starting safety Talanoa Hufanga on Sunday night vs. the Washington Commanders. According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, Hufanga has come down with an illness that has forced the Broncos to place him on the injury report as questionable.

"Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (Illness) has been added to the injury report. His game status is Questionable," Klis posted on X.

If Hufanga is unable to go, it would be a big blow to the Broncos' defense. He's played an All-Pro level since arriving as a free-agent signing this past spring.

Even if Hufanga can play, we might get a healthy dose of P.J. Locke at Northwest Stadium. Locke was Denver's starter last year, but his decline in play was later explained by a serious back injury, for which he underwent surgery in January and was back to 100% by summer.

Huge Impact

On the season, Hufanga has the second-most tackles on the team (76) to go along with three tackles for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, and nine pass break-ups. He would be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation if he didn't have upwards of 10 dropped interceptions this season.

If Hufanga would have even caught half of the balls that hit him in the hands, the Broncos would be plus-2 in the turnover differential instead of minus-3, and he'd be in the DPoY sweepstakes. Make no mistake, though, he has been an amazing player for this team, and is cruising for Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods once again.

The one thing the Commanders do well is run the ball, so not having Hufanga's big, physical presence as a "first responder," as head coach Sean Payton has described him, might hurt. However, Locke is a physical player, too, though not on Hufanga's level of instincts and explosiveness.

An absent Hufanga would also put a bit more pressure on Brandon Jones, Denver's other starting safety. However, Jones and Locke forged the Broncos' safety duo last year, so their communication is likely still on point.

The Broncos will be getting a boost, regardless of whether Hufanga plays, by the return of two team captains: cornerback Patrick Surtain II and linebacker Alex Singleton. Both of have been fully cleared to play after practicing all week.

At 9-2, the Broncos are in control of the AFC West, with more than a puncher's chance at the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. But they have to take care of business down the stretch, and that starts on Sunday night in the team's first game coming off the bye.

Hopefully, Hufanga is able to play. Perhaps a lot of fluids between now and gametime will do the trick. But it depends on what the illness is.

