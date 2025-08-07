5 Broncos Playmakers With the Most to Prove vs. 49ers
The Denver Broncos are set to have joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers before their upcoming preseason game. Some NFL coaches prefer joint practices over game situations because they offer a more controlled environment where they can dictate variables to achieve their desired outcomes.
As the Broncos have gone through camp, they're looking to solve some position battles, clarify their depth chart, and determine roles for this upcoming season. The following players fall into one category or another, and most have had a good start to camp so far.
So, these five players have the most to show against the Niners in their joint practices and the upcoming game. Let's dive into who the five players are on this offense and what they need to show.
Troy Franklin | WR
There may not be a player who has gotten more hype throughout camp so far than Franklin. By all accounts, he's looking vastly improved compared to last year, looks in better shape, and looks far more confident.
There are multiple areas Franklin needed to improve, so demonstrating his progress against what is shaping up to be a great secondary was crucial. However, he would have familiarity with most of these defensive backs, and he can use that to his advantage.
Against the Niners' secondary, as banged up as they are, Franklin needs to keep showing what he has been. There have been some conflicting reports about his spot on the depth chart, with some thinking he is competing for No. 2 receiver and others saying he is competing for No. 4, but either way, a good showing will help.
Pat Bryant | WR
As a third-round pick, the Broncos have a lot of faith in Bryant, and he has had a good camp, especially working the middle of the field. There have been some lows, as you'd expect from a rookie, but since the start of camp, he has cut down on the mistakes and continues to grow more consistent.
What needs to be seen from Bryant is similar to what is needed from Franklin, though they are different styles of receivers. Bryant will need to stand out as a blocker and continue to thrive working in the middle of the field. By one report, Bryant is competing with Franklin for the fourth/fifth wide receiver spot.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
RJ Harvey | RB
The Broncos brought in veteran J.K. Dobbins to help the running back room, but they need Harvey to show he can be the top back and rely on his explosive rushing ability on first and second down. Sure, Harvey needs to show more as a pass protector, but until he does, he can be the early-down back before turning to Dobbins on third down.
Sean Payton is incorporating the outside zone into his rushing attack this year, which is a significant benefit for Harvey due to his speed and vision. This is precisely what the Niners' rushing offense is built on. So, San Fran's defense will be well taught and trained in how to defend it. Can Harvey then show the needed success?
This is a big opportunity for Harvey, and if he can do well against the Niners' defense, given their frequent practice against outside zone, that will increase the hype around him. If he struggles, there is a chance he may not see the ball much early in the season, barring injury.
Alex Palczewski | OL
The Broncos have stuck with Palczewski as their backup right tackle and have used him inside over his time in Denver. He's pretty locked in as the primary backup tackle, but his future position could still be up in the air.
With how left guard Ben Powers has played and his contract situation, the Broncos could be making a change at their left guard position after the 2025 season. If they do, could Palczewski fill that spot? The first step is to determine whether he receives any reps at left guard during the joint practice and the game against the Niners.
Caleb Lohner | TE
Lohner is an athlete, and he has managed to show that athleticism in practices, but he has a way to go as a football player. While he can win early with his athleticism, he has to grow as a player before his impact can be substantial.
Recommended Articles
The Niners are a good test for all tight ends, and there is a lot of hope around Lohner ever since Payton made a Jimmy Graham comparison. Although it is unlikely Lohner will show that level of play now, there is a chance to see flashes of his vision, given his athleticism and the Niners' defense when defending tight ends.