Aaron Rodgers Expects Broncos to be 'Riding High' vs. Jets
Proverbially speaking, Aaron Rodgers must have figured it's easier to catch the Denver Broncos with honey than with vinegar.
As such, in Tuesday's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the New York Jets' future Hall-of-Fame quarterback heaped praise on Denver's defense ahead of the teams' Week 4 matchup at Metlife Stadium.
"We've got Denver who's coming off a nice win against the undefeated Buccaneers," Rodgers said. "Defensively, they throw a lot of different things at you and they've played really well. ... They're gonna be riding high."
He continued: "They had two safeties against Seattle in Week 1. Just didn't do a whole lot on offense, but special teams and defense kept them in the game. Week 2, they played Pittsburgh and didn't give up a ton of yardage or points in that game. They gave up seven points against the Buccaneers in Week 3. They're playing well."
The numbers echo Rodgers' sentiment. Entering Sunday, the Broncos rank second against the pass, third in total yards allowed, sixth in points allowed, seventh in sacks, and ninth in takeaways. Their only bugaboo remains the 21st-ranked run defense, surrendering 126.0 ground yards per game.
But Vance Joseph's unit was downright dominant in last week's victory at Tampa Bay, holding an explosive Buccaneers offense to just 223 total yards while piling up seven sacks on quarterback Baker Mayfield and forcing two turnovers.
"I think we made [Mayfield] hold [the ball]. I think we made him hold it some," head coach Sean Payton said after the game. "That is a credit to coverage. I haven’t seen the tape, but I think we made [Mayfield] hold [the ball].
Across the aisle is Rodgers' Jets — coordinated by former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett — which ranks 18th in total yards, 13th in passing yards, 21st in rushing, and 14th in points scored. New York is coming off a 24-3 win versus the Patriots where Rodgers completed 27-of-35 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns.
The Broncos opened as 7.5-point road underdogs for Sunday's meeting with Gang Green.
