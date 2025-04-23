Accurate Mockster Renders Final Broncos First-Round Prediction
The NFL draft is on Thursday, and unlike last year, there is a lot of uncertainty about what the Denver Broncos will do. It isn’t quite as apparent as it was a year ago, when they so desperately needed a quarterback.
Some reports have the Broncos trading up, and there is a discrepancy about whether it is for a running back, tight end, or wide receiver, depending on the reporter. Some have Denver trading down, while others have them standing pat.
ESPN's Peter Schrager has the Broncos standing pat in his only mock draft, selecting Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
"Bar none, Egbuka is the most universally well-liked prospect in this draft. He is smart, reliable and sure-handed. He could be a 10-year captain somewhere and is most often compared to fellow Buckeyes legend Terry McLaurin," Schrager said. "Coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton hit a home run with Bo Nix a year ago. This could be another no-brainer."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
What makes this noteworthy is Schrager's history of being one of the most accurate mock drafts over the past five years, including being the most accurate one in 2024. There's no doubt about his connection to multiple teams, consistently putting out one of the most accurate mock drafts year after year.
There's a lot of doubt in Broncos Country about the team taking a wide receiver due to the belief in Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. However, all three of them still have to show development, with Franklin being the one farthest from where he needs to be.
When you add in Courtland Sutton’s age and contract status, even with some recent good news on the contract front, it makes sense for the Broncos to add another wide receiver as a weapon for Bo Nix.
Egbuka is praised for his football character, maturity, off-field character, leadership, and love of the game, all those invaluable traits that are important when building up a locker room, as Sean Payton has been doing. He has been highly productive and consistent with his production at Ohio State, despite being in the shadow of some excellent wide receivers.
While Egbuka works best in the slot, there is some ability to play out wide as a Z-receiver. He's a good blocker, a great route runner, and is dubbed a jack-of-all-trades, master of none.
The rest of the saying, “is oftentimes better than none,” rings true for Egbuka. The Broncos can use someone of his caliber to add to the room, even if his ceiling isn’t the highest among the receivers.
In his mock draft, Schrager has the Broncos passing on defensive linemen and opting for the two common running back pairings of Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton to select Egbuka.
Recommended Articles
While most of Broncos Country wants a running back, this is a strong class for the position. Adding that early receiver with such a high floor, and considering moving up in the second round or standing pat, could maximize the Broncos' ability to build around Nix.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!