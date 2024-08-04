Broncos TE Illustrates the Big Difference Between Bo Nix & Jarrett Stidham
Before the 2024 NFL draft, Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman — fresh off of being re-signed on a two-year, $7.5 million deal — went to bat for incumbent quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Trautman professed his belief that Stidham was ready to be the team's starter.
Then the Broncos went and drafted Oregon star Bo Nix at No. 12 overall. Stidham has since been pitted in an open competition with the rookie, and Trautman has had front-row seats to the fireworks.
To his credit, Stidham has been consistent and in obvious command of Sean Payton's offense. Stidham's veteran savvy and experience in the scheme have been on display, but despite his decisiveness, he's been very, very careful with the football.
That's how it should be for a bonafide NFL starter. But he also has to be able to walk the line of protecting the ball and having the sand to exploit opportunities downfield.
This is one area where Nix has clearly separated from Stidham at training camp. And even veterans like Trautman are eagerly giving the rookie props.
“There comes a point where you want someone to be smart with the ball and check it down and everything, but you want to play with someone who’s—he can do that stuff and it makes you feel good about it," Trautman said of Nix following Saturday's practice. "He’s willing to take the—I don’t want to say take the risk—but he’s willing to do it. I think that also obviously comes with experience. He’s seen all these windows because of how much he has played.”
Indeed, Nix's 61 college starts are an NCAA record, making him quite literally the most experienced quarterback to ever enter the NFL draft. The Broncos got him outside the top 10, and while it's yet to fully dawn on the national media, Payton and company continue to walk around Dove Valley with a knowing grin, like the cat who got the canary.
Trautman's remarks showcase how pass catchers pine for a quarterback who has the control to make the gimme throws, but also the intestinal fortitude and aggressive instinct to push the ball. This takes us into the vague, gray areas of NFL quarterbacking that can't be taught, and hardly explained — but everybody knows it when they see it.
“He’s doing great," Trautman said of Nix. "People talk about all the games he started in college. I think that truly means something. You see it in the way he commands a huddle and the way he steps up into the pocket where he can find his voids. That’s an experience thing. A lot of guys coming out might not have that because they played in like 20 or 30 games. Bo’s played in like 60, 61 [games] or whatever it is. He’s obviously been doing very well.”
Obviously.
As I wrote many times before training camp, and said countless times on the Mile High Huddle Podcast, if Stidham is going to win the starting job, he can't just be a little bit better than Nix — he has to be leaps and bounds better. The smaller the margin is that separates the two quarterbacks, the more it favors the first-round rookie.
But Trautman also had some good things to say about Stidham, complimenting his decision-making and command in the huddle.
“I think he’s so decisive. He understands coverages well and he has great control of the huddle as well," Trautman said of Stidham. "There’s a confidence that goes into that as an offense when you step in the huddle with someone who’s like, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing.’ ‘Hey listen up.’ Someone who’s really in control of it. And I’d say decisiveness. He’s always been able to make the throws and everything, but he’s very tuned into ‘Hey, this isn’t going to be here. Let’s get to the next progression.’ He looks great.”
Very diplomatic. Fair and balanced, I'd say.
Meanwhile, Zach Wilson has seen his snap share dwindle in recent days, to the point where he's no longer considered a viable threat for the starting job. The three-man competition has narrowed to a two-quarterback race, and if momentum means anything, Nix's outlook is bright.
But this summer has to yet reveal arguably the biggest pieces to the puzzle: the preseason games. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, after spending some time at Broncos training camp earlier this week, doesn't expect Payton to announce a QB1 decision until "at least" the first preseason game is in the books.
Stidham will get the start in Game 1. Nix will get the start in Game 2. Then, Broncos Country will learn of Payton's final decision on which quarterback will lead this team into the 2024 regular season.
