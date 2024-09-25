Broncos RT Alex Palczewski: Could he Solve the Bolles/McGlinchey Puzzle?
After suffering an injury in Week 2, the Denver Broncos placed starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve. The expensive blocker had a solid start to the season, allowing five pressures in two games, dealing with Pittsburgh Pro Bowler T.J. Watt in one of those games.
Was McGlinchey great? No, but he also wasn't the issue with a Broncos offensive line that struggled in Weeks 1 and 2.
The Broncos called on Alex Palczewski, the second-year player out of Illinois, to start at right tackle in relief of McGlinchey. Palczewski did well against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Broncos gave him a lot of help with chips and keeping a tight end on the right side. Despite that help, he allowed two pressures and the lone hit on Bo Nix in Sunday's 26-7 win over Tampa Bay.
It was one game, but people are wondering whether Palczewski can keep McGlinchey on the bench when he comes off injured reserve. The short answer is no, and there are over 57 million reasons why McGlinchey will retake his spot in the starting lineup as soon as he's physically able.
McGlinchey's contract will lock him in Denver through 2025 at least, and possibly 2026, due to his restructure back in March. Justifying that kind of money sitting on the bench is nearly impossible.
Palczewski played well, make no mistake about it, but when McGlinchey comes off injured reserve, the right tackle spot is his again. Broncos head coach Sean Payton made McGlinchey his first big signing, and his play hasn’t been that bad. McGlinchey wasn't the weak link on the O-line.
However, some fans have asked whether Palczewski could take over at left tackle in a post-Garett Bolles era. Bolles is playing in a contract year and is slated to be a free agent when this season concludes — barring an extension.
The issue here is Palczewski has taken zero snaps as a left tackle in the NFL, regular season or preseason, and none in college. His only experience on the left side came on 415 snaps at left guard in college, when he received 407 back in 2017.
Almost all of Palczewski’s experience has come at right tackle, and flipping sides isn’t easy. Multiple former offensive linemen have spoken about how difficult of an ask switching sides is and how it's like learning to write with your non-dominant hand (to keep it PG). So Palczewski taking over for Bolles, while it could happen, is extremely unlikely.
There is the option of Palczewski being the Broncos' swing tackle, but the same issue remains. However, there is more to the issue.
For most of his head-coaching career, Payton has avoided a single swing tackle and opted for a pure backup left tackle and pure backup right tackle while cross-training them to play guard on the same side. So, becoming Denver's swing tackle seems unlikely for Palczewski.
Now, there is a way for Palczewski to be a starter at right tackle in 2025. That would involve McGlinchey moving to the left side.
However, McGlinchey has been exclusively a right tackle in the NFL. While he did play left tackle at Notre dame, his collegiate career was from 2014-17, so it's been a long time. The ability could still be there, and he at least has some experience on the left side, which keeps this option plausible.
The Takeaway
Palczewski could earn a starting job moving forward, but it won’t be this season unless McGlinchy has continuing injury issues. Palczewski's play was solid against the Buccaneers, but it was also a single game, and the opponent didn’t press the issue of an inexperienced player at right tackle.
It's unlikely that a good Palczewski showing over the next three games will carry much weight for the current season and McGlinchey's relative outlook. Again, the kind of investment the Broncos have in McGlinchey makes it very difficult for him to be 'Wally Pipped.'
