Broncos Send RT Mike McGlinchey to Injured Reserve
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed Wednesday that starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who suffered an MCL sprain in Week 2, is being placed on short-term injured reserve, ruling him out for at least the next four games.
McGlinchey will first be eligible to return for Denver's Oct. 17 road contest at New Orleans.
"That hasn't happened yet ... but that's going to happen," Payton said of McGlinchey formally going on IR.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
McGlinchey was hurt on the Broncos' final offensive possession during last Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers when he got rolled up while blocking star pass-rusher TJ Watt. NFL Network reported Monday the $87.5 million tackle is expected to miss roughly a month as the sprain is "significant."
Second-year former undrafted free agent Alex Palczewski took over for McGlinchey and will remain in his stead for the foreseeable future — beginning in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"'Palcho' [Palczewski] is one of those guys who's been competing," Payton said. "We'll be smart relative to what we're doing protection-wise, but he's played in a lot of football games. I know we'll be excited about his first start."
In other roster news, the Broncos officially promoted outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman and signed OLB Andrew Farmer to the practice squad, as previously reported.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!