Report: Broncos RT Alex Palczewski Suffers High-Ankle Sprain
The Denver Broncos are now down to their third-string right tackle after Mike McGlinchey is "believed" to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 34-18 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
"X-rays were negative. More testing to come Monday," Pelissero added.
Palczewski went down in the second half of Denver's Week 4 win. The former undrafted free agent has made three starts in place of RT Mike McGlinchey, who remains on injured reserve. He's graded out as the league's No. 38 tackle among 75 qualifiers, according to Pro Football Focus.
Palczewski was replaced by Matt Peart on a day the Broncos also lost left tackle Garett Bolles and center Luke Wattenberg to injury. Bolles eventually returned to action; Wattenberg's status is unclear.
“It was kind of in flux," head coach Sean Payton said of the offensive line in his post-game press conference. "We are communicating. One minute we think this and then someone comes back in. Then, do we still have our jumbo package? Because we have a jumbo package, but Peart is playing right tackle. It certainly helps when you have the eighth offensive lineman. There were some years where that was not the case. It just has to happen fast.”
Peart would likely draw the start if Palczewski is unable to go for Denver's Week 6 home contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.
