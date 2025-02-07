Broncos ILB Alex Singleton: I'll Be Ready for 2025 Season
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Alex Singleton is four months removed from undergoing corrective surgery to repair a torn ACL. Another five, and the veteran starter deduces he'll be "ready to go" for the 2025 season.
“At the 9-month mark,’’ Singleton told 9NEWS' Mike Klis at the Super Bowl festivities in New Orleans on Thursday. “There’s no rush. I guess that’s the best part about getting hurt early. So I’ll be ready to go by the time the season rolls around.”
Singleton suffered the knee injury during Denver's Sept. 22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing his sixth NFL campaign with 31 combined tackles, one quarterback hit, and an interception. He went under the knife on Oct. 15.
Singleton, 31, is signed through next season at a reasonable $6.913 million salary cap hit, and, barring any setbacks, should be penciled into his usual starting role.
"Singleton may be doing side work during the Broncos’ OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but his 9-month mark puts his return at July 15, or roughly two weeks prior to the start of training camp," Klis wrote. "The Broncos want to upgrade their inside linebacker position this offseason. There are two inside backers that play in Vance Joseph’s 3-4 system. A return to health by Singleton will reduce the Broncos’ offseason need to just one inside linebacker."
The Broncos, however, will seek to find a partner for Singleton with ILBs Cody Barton and Justin Strnad scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March. Pro Football Focus recently named the club as a "potential landing spot" for Raiders ILB Robert Spillane when the league's signing period opens.
