NFL Free Agency: PFF Connects Broncos to ILB Robert Spillane
The Denver Broncos soon have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever: strengthen their roster while weakening a rival's.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Broncos are a "potential landing spot" for Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Robert Spillane, who's slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
"While the Raiders should undoubtedly make retaining Spillane a priority this offseason after the massive leap he took since stepping foot in Vegas – 87.0-plus run-defense grades each of his last two seasons – if he were to make it to the open market, expect many teams to call," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote Tuesday.
"One potentially being the Raiders’ bitter division rival in Denver. With both Cody Barton and Justin Strnad headed for free agency in addition to Alex Singleton having missed most of the year with a torn ACL, there is much uncertainty in the Broncos' linebacking corp. Investing in Spillane would be an instant upgrade to a Broncos defense that ranked 16th in team run-defense grade (67.6)."
A 2018 undrafted free agent, Spillane has played in 86 career games (50 starts) split between the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and Raiders. Altogether he's logged 301 solo tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 19 pass breakups, 12 quarterback hits, six interceptions, and one forced fumble across 3,508 defensive snaps.
The 6-foot-1, 229-pound 'backer made all 17 appearances for Vegas this season, grading out as PFF's No. 31 ILB among 84 qualifiers with the sixth-best run-stopping rating (87.3).
The Broncos are expected to prioritize the position via free agency and April's Draft, as incumbent starting ILBs Cody Barton and Justin Strnad are unsigned for 2025 and 31-year-old Alex Singleton is returning from a serious knee injury.
"We'll look closely through the middle," head coach Sean Payton said in an interview Wednesday.
