Report: Bears Releasing Former Broncos' Second-Round Pick
Former Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker is on the hunt for a new NFL home. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Chicago Bears are releasing the veteran Walker.
"The Bears are releasing veteran DE DeMarcus Walker, sources say. A leader for Chicago who started all 17 games last season, the 30-year-old Walker heads to the market more than three weeks ahead of free agency," Garafolo posted on X.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
As part of the Broncos' infamous 2017 draft class, Walker struggled to find a role in Denver, especially early on as the team changed his position from the hand-in-the-dirt defensive end position he played in college to a stand-up outside linebacker. That's rarely a winning approach for the individual or team.
Look no further than Drew Sanders, the Broncos' 2023 third-round pick. Yes, an injury significantly derailed Sanders' Year 2 impact, but the Broncos moved him from outside to inside linebacker, then back to outside, and it's also played a part.
In Walker's case, when the Broncos came to their senses and kept him at his natural position at defensive end, he began to turn a corner. 2020, his final year in Denver, saw him earn four starts and notch a career-high 4.5 sacks — just in time to hit free agency.
After a couple of one-year stints in Houston and Tennessee, Walker signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Bears in 2023. Although he missed five starts in his first year in Chicago, he started all 17 in 2024, but the production hasn't been commensurate with his contract.
Walker has totaled seven sacks since signing with the Bears, hence his release. But the 30-year-old Florida State product will get the chance to ply his wares on the open market once again, and perhaps cash in one more time.
For what it's worth, the Broncos drafted Walker with the No. 51 overall pick in 2017. That's the same second-round selection Denver holds in the 2025 draft. Let's hope this year's selection pans out a bit better for the team.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!