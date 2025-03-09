Report: Bills Release Former Broncos Star
The Buffalo Bills officially released two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller on Sunday morning, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, saving the team $8.4 million in salary cap space. It's welcome news to the throngs of Denver Broncos fans who'd love to see the Super Bowl 50 MVP return home.
Miller, who will turn 36 before the 2025 season, spent three years in Buffalo after signing a six-year $160M deal in 2022. He registered 14 sacks in his 36 games.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Rapoport mentioned that Miller and the Bills are interested in reuniting, but he will be an unrestricted free agent come March 12. A return to western New York would make sense for Miller, as he likely wants to play for a contender, and the Bills are certainly that, making the playoffs for the last six years.
If Miller does go back to Buffalo, it will be at a significantly smaller price point. Broncos fans may be excited about the prospect of bringing Miller back to the Mile High City, but it’s unlikely to happen.
The Broncos have a young and hungry edge-rushing corps featuring All-Pro Nik Bonitto, the recently extended Jonathon Cooper, and rookies Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman, who combined for 10 sacks last year.
It’s hard to see what role Miller could fill in Denver, considering his age, injury concern (ACL tear 2022), and desire to play for a team that’s ready to compete for championships immediately. Miller can still work as a rotational pass rusher, but him donning the Orange and Blue again is unlikely, until he retires somewhere in the near future.
Stranger things have happened, though, and the return of Denver's Super Bowl 50 hero would make for a fitting end to his career, but this Broncos' regime has emphasized getting younger, and Miller is headed in the opposite direction.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!