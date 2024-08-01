Broncos RB Blake Watson Makes Camp Debut Following NFI Stint
The Denver Broncos' backfield returned to full health Thursday as rookie running back Blake Watson was activated off the Non-Football Injury list and made his training camp practice debut.
Watson missed about two weeks on NFI due to a slight leg tweak.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Undrafted this past spring, the Memphis product earned a contract from the Broncos — including a sizable $275,000 guarantee — following an impressive 2023 campaign in which he set career highs across the board: rushing yards (1,152), yards per carry (6.0), rushing TDs (14), receptions (53), receiving yards (245), and receiving scores (3).
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound back is a two-way threat, showcasing ability as a patient runner and a smooth pass-catcher. The latter quality "attracted" Denver to Watson, whom head coach Sean Payton loosely compared to his former Saints pupil, five-time Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara.
"Look, we use that ‘joker’ term a little bit. That was one of the traits though that stood out," Payton said in June. "He was one of those guys again in the seventh round, sixth round, but we saw a player that was natural catching the ball. That was a big draw. When we read a player, that was a draw to his vision. What’s the vision? So now we’re learning more about him. I’m not making the comparison, but when [the Saints] drafted Kamara, we saw that vision, but we didn’t realize the other things in the running game. The first handoff in the preseason I think against the Chargers, he went 52 yards for a touchdown. And we were like, ‘Man, we can hand the ball off to him.’ But if you asked me the traits that attracted us to Blake, it was certainly that that we saw in the passing game, and you saw pretty good football IQ too."
Already behind the proverbial eight ball, Watson will look to carve out touches in a crowded Broncos backfield, likely competing with Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie for the No. 4 job behind Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, and fellow rookie Audric Estime.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!