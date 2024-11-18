Broncos Vet Sends Message to NFL on Bo Nix's Rookie of the Year Stock
On the heels of a loss that could have been debilitating, the Denver Broncos bounced back with gusto, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 38-6. Instead of allowing that last-second loss in Kansas City hang with them, the Broncos showed in Sunday's resounding victory that they'd moved on from it days ago.
Perhaps Bo Nix is Denver's football priest most responsible for exorcising that particular demon. The rookie quarterback had a coming-out party against the Falcons, passing for 307 yards and four touchdowns, finishing with a passer rating of 145.0.
Although it seemed that Jayden Daniels may have had Offensive Rookie of the Year sewn up, Nix's rapid rise has put him on a level with Washington's No. 2 overall quarterback. Fittingly, veteran wideout Courtland Sutton broke the ice on Nix's Broncos teammates campaigning for the NFL at large to start including Nix equally in those conversations.
“I made the comment, but the dude should be in conversations for rookie of the year," Sutton said post-game. "There should be no hesitation."
It's as if Nix woke up on Sunday morning with the perfect knowledge that today was going to belong to him and the Broncos. At least, that's what he said when he was asked when he had the realization that it was going to be one of those days.
“When I woke up this morning," Nix said from the podium post-game. "Sometimes you just wake up ready to roll.”
Nix is grateful for his opportunity, crediting the Broncos for believing in him and drafting him to be this team's future franchise quarterback. Such business is never a sure thing, and yet, if Sunday's romp revealed anything, it's perhaps that the future is now.
“Each day you go out there on the field and get to play for a team and a franchise that believes in you and an organization that does so much for you," Nix said. "It is a blessing to be in my spot and my shoes. Each day is a new opportunity and a new time to go out there and play in front of a home crowd that showed up today. It was a lot of fun.”
Nix looked like he was having fun out there, notching the first 300-yard passing game of his career and joining Peyton Manning as the only NFL quarterbacks to pass for 200-plus yards and at least two touchdowns in four straight home games. Nix has already joined John Elway in the Broncos' record books, and he can now add Manning to the distinguished milestones reached so early in his NFL career.
Nix's veteran teammates took notice of these accolades and distinctions long ago. After all, he's the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and of the Week. Something tells me he'll be the Rookie of Week 11, too.
“I think he’s incredible. Bo is my dog, and he leads his team," left tackle Garett Bolles said. "He leads this offense. We go as far as his play... He’s a deadly quarterback in this league.”
At 6-5, the Broncos can feel something happening. With six games to go, this team seems to be just hitting its stride, so the key moving forward will be keeping their eye on the prize.
Nix revealed a message that Broncos safety P.J. Locke shared with the team in the locker room post-game. The Broncos aren't satisfied with being close, or nearly handing the Kansas City Chiefs what would have been their first loss of the season. This team is ready to get over the hump.
I think we are all excited. We know the opportunity we have," Nix said. "We beat a good football team today. It just proves that we can belong on this stage against teams that we want to go out there and beat. We are going to have to continue playing like we did today. We know it is there. P.J. said it in the locker room. We are tired of being close. We do not want to be close anymore. We have to make steps to get over that line. I thought today was a good step.”
Indeed. Call it a quantum leap in the right direction. Broncos head coach Sean Payton called a phenomenal game against his former NFC South foes, and has to be pleased as punch with Nix's ascendance.
He may be a rookie, but Nix keeps the Broncos on schedule, avoids the negative plays, and is absolutely stubborn about turning the ball over. That might hurt Tums' stock, but it helps the digestion of coaches like Payton, and helps them sleep at night.
“I thought he played well. You feel like you’re in good hands," Payton said of Nix. "He’s smart with the football. He makes plays with his feet. A lot of times you’re calling plays for certain looks [and] the looks aren’t there. He has that ability to create and all the while protect the football. I thought he played really well.”
The way Nix carries himself, the way he leads, and his comportment on the field belies his rookie standing. His teammates have to remind themselves that their 24-year-old quarterback is, in fact, a rookie.
"We really didn’t feel like we had a rookie," wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. said post-game. "He just feels like an experienced veteran, and he’s been on the field every play. With his elusiveness and being able to extend plays, he doesn’t quit on any plays. He’s Bo Nix. He wants to make the most of every play so it’s a lot of fun playing with him.”
For what it's worth, Nix has the most touchdowns among NFL rookie quarterbacks — 14 passing, four rushing, and one receiving. Plus, he has a history of winning rookie accolades, as the SEC's Rookie of the Year his freshman season at Auburn.
Past is prologue, so they say.
