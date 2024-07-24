Broncos QB Bo Nix's Rookie of the Year Odds Revealed by NFL.com
The crown jewel of any successful NFL franchise is its quarterback, and the Denver Broncos have been stuck in neutral ever since Peyton Manning rode into the sunset in 2016. Fast forward eight years through 13 different starting quarterbacks ranging from first to seventh-round picks to veteran free agents, and even a practice squad wideout, and Denver still hasn’t found a solution.
However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton went into the 2024 NFL draft looking for his ideal quarterback and may have found his man in Oregon's Bo Nix. Nix possesses many qualities Payton looks for in a signal-caller and could very well be the face of the franchise in a few years.
Nix's rookie season will be pivotal in the Broncos' success in 2024, and as a first-round pick, he's in the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave Nix the sixth-best odds to win OROY just behind New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers. Here’s what NFL.com had to say about Nix's chances heading into 2024.
“Nix showed impressive calm and exceptional accuracy on his way to 45 touchdown passes and just three interceptions in his final season at Oregon. Even before the draft, I felt like the best possible fit for Nix was probably with Sean Payton, whose offense is well-suited to Nix’s ball-control style of quarterbacking. In Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin, Nix has a couple of vertical options to go with Courtland Sutton’s potential to be a high-volume pass catcher underneath. Nix’s toughness as a runner and ability to punch in short-yardage scores also could bolster his overall production and OROY case," Zierlein wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nix's accuracy on throws of all levels and command of the Oregon offense largely piqued Payton’s interest. When paired with his ideal quarterback — Drew Brees — in New Orleans, Payton's Saints led the league in yards per game eight times and, in their 14-year run together, ranked only outside the top five three times. This is not to say that Nix is Brees, but his skill set is tailored to how Payton likes to run his offense, and we may see some early returns.
Denver’s supporting cast is solid enough to bring Nix along, even without a superstar. Sutton will be the rookie's top receiver and should be a solid security blanket; however, we must see Mims step into his new role before he can be considered a good option. Despite his chemistry with Nix, Franklin will have limited reps due to the wideouts ahead of him.
What puzzles me most about these predictions is that Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is slotted as having the fourth-best odds even though Sam Darnold will be starting ahead of him. Things can change throughout a season, but does McCarthy truly have a better shot at OROY than Nix, who will likely be the day-one starter for Denver? If anything, McCarthy should be closer to 10 than the top five.
Considering the scheme fit and skill set, Nix has a shot at becoming this year's OROY. While his supporting cast isn’t that of Caleb Williams or McCarthy, his coach is one of the most creative minds in the NFL and will do everything to put him in the best position to succeed.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!