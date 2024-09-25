Broncos QB Bo Nix 'Looked Remarkably Comfortable' vs. Bucs, per NFL.com
The Denver Broncos rolled in and punched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the mouth to secure their first victory in dominant fashion. Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix had the best game of his young career, and while he didn’t score through the air, he was aggressive down the field while also showing off his speed on the ground.
After toppling the red-hot Baker Mayfield, the Broncos jumped out of the bottom five of NFL.com's power rankings and moved up eight spots to No. 22. Here’s what Eric Edholm had to say about Denver’s first victory of the season.
“Bo Nix played his best NFL game, top to bottom, and he looked remarkably comfortable at times -- especially compared to the more chaotic feel the offense had in Weeks 1 and 2. The offensive line protected Nix well, and he made quality snap decisions and delivered very catchable balls more often than not. The run game did just enough, thanks to Nix's scrambling, Jaleel McLaughlin's miracle TD early and Tyler Badie's fine work in the fourth quarter. And how about Denver's defense? Patrick Surtain II clamped down on Mike Evans, and the front pressured Baker Mayfield relentlessly, to the tune of seven sacks and 18 pressures, per Next Gen Stats. Mayfield threw 33 times, but the longest pass play Denver allowed was for just 13 yards. This win was much-needed after the Broncos let a pair of close games slip away to start the year," Edholm wrote.
Nix showed the calm and poise that Broncos Country hoped to see through the first two weeks, but patience is a virtue. One week later, he looked the part of a starting quarterback.
The former Oregon Duck took multiple deep shots early and often while using his deceptive speed in the run game when needed. Nix finished the day with 216 yards through the air, 47 on the ground, and a rushing touchdown.
The Broncos offense had more juice and confidence in its game plan and even showed up in the run game, rushing for 136 yards collectively. Badie may see an increase in touches as he was the best back in Denver’s stable on Sunday.
Defensively, the Broncos gave Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense no room to breathe. He was sacked seven times and was picked off by safety Brandon Jones, while Evans was taken entirely out of the game, only catching two balls for 17 yards. The biggest pass play given up was only 13 yards, which is a testament to the powerful cornerback trio of Surtain, Riley Moss, and Ja’Quan McMillian.
The Broncos' run defense let up a bit, allowing some explosive plays from Nix’s former Oregon teammate, Bucky Irving. Overall, though, Denver's defense dominated for another week, and if it keeps up this pace, Vance Joseph could see head-coaching opportunities once again floating his way.
Next up is a grudge match against the New York Jets and former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the Jets and boasts a strong defense that will give Nix fits.
The Broncos’ newfound confidence may be enough to push them over the Jets for a second straight upset.
