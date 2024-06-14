Broncos OC & QBs Coach Share True Thoughts on Bo Nix's Offseason Body of Work
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has been pleased with rookie first-round quarterback Bo Nix thus far. With the team's offseason training program officially in the books, Payton has consistently said that Nix's comportment and play have been commensurate with what the Broncos saw on tape when scouting him.
"It’s what we saw and what we evaluated and that is encouraging," Payton said on Friday, speaking to Nix's offseason body of work since being drafted.
Payton has taken multiple opportunities to gush about Nix publicly, and not just at the podium at Broncos HQ. In a recent episode of Jay Glazer's Unbreakable podcast, Payton further expanded on what he means when he says, "It's what we saw on tape." He also shared his opinion of those critics who nicked Nix's draft stock for being a "system QB" at Oregon.
"There was a lot made of his offense. I’ve heard it a million times," Payton told Glazer. "‘He led college football with the most quick throws.’ We got it. We understand all that. Then, when we analytically remove all the quick throws from every quarterback, he was still first in his class, first in his class, first in his class, accuracy, touchdowns-to-interceptions—all these recordables. Sacks… the guy gets rid of the ball. There’s so many things that we kept seeing on tape. And then we saw down-the-field arm talent. We’re seeing it right now."
But what of Payton's assistants, two of whom have been charged with the day-to-day management of Nix's development? How Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and QBs coach Davis Webb might describe Nix's progress thus far could add further validity to Payton's proclamations.
“The good thing is there haven’t been a lot of surprises," Lombardi said of Nix on Thursday. "What we thought we saw, what we hoped we saw, I think has shown itself this spring. So maybe a little bit more of a dry sense of humor as you get to know the guy better, but as far as a player, I think what we saw and what we hoped we were getting, so far he’s been as advertised.”
"As advertised" is a term that has been oft-used to describe Nix since he became a Bronco. But most of the instances of its use have come from local media in attendance at Broncos practices open to the press.
It's interesting to hear one of his top coaches describe Nix in the same way. There's a comfort level there and a massive boost of confidence when a coaching staff gets its hands on a highly drafted quarterback and immediately recognizes all the tools and traits identified when scouting him.
One thing that has struck Lombardi is Nix's "calmness" or relative poise. It goes without saying, that's not a common trait among rookies, including and especially quarterbacks, who have to juggle a mountain of new information and experiences in their year-one jump into the professional ranks.
“I would say, you can feel his 61 games played in college," Lombardi said of Nix. "With experience, a calmness comes along with it. So he certainly doesn’t feel like a rookie. He’s learning a brand-new system, so whether you’re a veteran or a rookie coming in, that’s common to all these people. He has seen a lot and doesn’t make the same mistake twice very often. There is a maturity level. I think when you draft a guy who is a little bit older, you hope that that comes with it, but he’s certainly shown that.”
A 24-year-old Nix entered the 2024 NFL draft as the most experienced college quarterback of all time. Those 61 starts that Lombardi referenced are an NCAA Division I record. That experience comes out in the wash in multiple ways, and the Broncos are seeing it.
Webb — Nix's position coach — is currently juggling three quarterbacks under his tutelage, including also the incumbent Jarrett Stidham and veteran newcomer Zach Wilson. As a young NFL coach of just 29 years, it wasn't so long ago that Webb was in Nix's shoes. Webb is only Nix's senior by five years, after all.
Webb's read on the rookie?
“Bo is a great kid. He’s been really good out here," Webb said. "There are still some rookie moments, but that’s every single rookie in the league. I think he is coming along just nicely.”
Coach Payton cut the Broncos' mandatory minicamp short by a day, canceling Thursday's practice, and officially putting a bow on the offseason training program. The players get the next five weeks off, so to speak, to recharge and gear up for training camp, the preseason, and finally, the war of attrition that is the regular season.
The signs and omens of Payton's decision to cancel the last practice are optimistic relative to Nix's development. The rookie is locked in a three-way open competition with Stidham and Wilson for the Broncos' starting quarterback job.
So far, Nix has acquitted himself well, performing at a level that belies his relative youth. But the men get separated from the boys quickly when the pads go on in training camp.
And that's also when the cream rises to the top. Based on what we know of Nix's study and preparation habits, Broncos Country can rest assured that he'll be champing at the bit and ready to roll when camp arrives at the end of July.
Then, it's 'may the best man win.'
