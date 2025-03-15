Bo Nix & Courtland Sutton Sound Off on Broncos Landing a FA 'Joker'
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Courtland Sutton took time on Friday evening to talk some shop while attending the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game this week. The Broncos' front office has been busy signing several high-profile free-agent deals to help propel the team into a Super Bowl window.
While the primary focus has been put on adding dynamic defensive playmakers, like inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga, Nix revealed that he's already touched base with his new tight end Evan Engram.
"Yeah, yeah. We were in contact with him throughout the whole deal but we're excited for all of them," Nix said via Altitude Sports' Vic Lombardi.
Sutton may have gently teased Nix about who the Broncos' best basketball player is, but when talk turned to the egg-shaped ball, the veteran receiver was full of praise for his young quarterback.
"We got our quarterback. I think that's it," Sutton said via Lombardi. "That's the number one. We got our quarterback, adding some pieces to the team—to the roster... Yeah, good on last year. That's the biggest thing, just continue to grind and grow from where we were last year."
Basking in the afterglow of adding Engram amplified the good vibes, but Sutton also appears motivated to get back to the grind once again. Like everyone else in Broncos Country, Sutton will doubtless be salivating about head coach Sean Payton throwing open the playbook now that Engram can provide some bonafide "joker" options.
It hasn't escaped Nix and Sutton's attention that the Broncos are seriously upping their game ahead of the NFL draft on April 24th. Furthermore, with most of Denver's glaring roster holes being filled in free agency, GM George Paton can take this roster in any direction he and Payton see fit.
For sure, it took cracking some expensive eggs into the bowl to make the omelet, but it should allow the Broncos to add tasty side dishes to the menu, like a first-round running back when the draft rolls around.
Much will hinge on just how bold the Broncos will feel if the scenario presents itself that a premium runner like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty might inch closer toward them on Day 1 of the draft. Now that former starter Javonte Williams has departed for the Dallas Cowboys, there's suddenly even more emphasis on finding a stud running back who can put the ground attack on his shoulders.
Thankfully, free-agent wins have meant the Broncos can afford to be laser-focused on identifying the ideal runner they so desire, and the deep crop of college talent offers plenty of different avenues on Days 2 and 3.
