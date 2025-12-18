Broncos Sign Former Chargers OL to Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos added some depth along their offensive line on Wednesday, signing former Los Angeles Chargers OL Nash Jones to the practice squad, the team announced.

An undrafted rookie, Jones (6-5, 320) participated in training camp and the preseason with the Chargers prior to being waived at final cuts. He held a top-30 pre-draft visit with the Broncos and worked out again for the club earlier this month.

It’s clear Broncos hope to add OL depth from draft. Per source, Texas State guard Nash Jones was a Broncos 30 visit. 6-5, 320, versatile, high character. Same hometown of Nacogdoches, TX as Broncos S Brandon Jones. Denver also held 30 visit with Indiana OL Trey Wedig. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 27, 2025

Jones played his collegiate ball at Texas State, for whom he started all 12 games at left guard during his final season, earning All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention honors.

"Played LT last year before moving inside, where he looks more comfortable," reads his NFL Draft Diamonds scouting profile. "Has a wide can, appears to have thin ankles/balled up calves with broad shoulders and plenty of arm length, based on film view. Above-average run blocker, average in pass protection. As a run blocker he is above average. Has a quick first step and fires forward nicely to the second level. Runs feet on contact, flashes being a mauler, effective around the goal line. Is a very good puller who can open-pull and shoot through gaps to LB’s. Has streaky hand use – good strike timing but frequently outside the pads, struggles to latch on and really drive defenders off the ball. Tends to bend at the waist which causes him to get overextended. In pass protection, he is average. Plays with good effort and has good instincts; reads and reacts to twists/stunts. Has a good lateral set. Pillar strength is primary concern; gets walked back too easily and put up on his toes. Outside hand placement causes him to expose his chest, making him easier to shed. Lunges in his posture and overextends instead of sitting on a stool. Could widen out his base more."

Jones becomes only the second lineman to land on Denver's 16-man practice squad, joining fellow rookie UDFA Joe Michalski.

Reid Ready to Roll?

In addition to adding Jones, the Broncos on Wednesday also designated inside linebacker Karene Reid for return from injured reserve. The team now has a 21-day window to activate Reid to the 53-man roster or, consequently, leave him on IR for the remainder of the season.

Reid, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 10, recorded five tackles across 174 snaps while working as a deep reserve linebacker/special-teamer before getting hurt. His return would provide a boost at the position with ILB Justin Strnad sidelined by an ankle injury.

"He’s exactly what we saw in college," Broncos general manager George Paton said of Reid in August. "We’ve had some luck with these Utah guys. It’s a credit to [Utah Head] Coach [Kyle Whittingham] and the program he’s had there. He’s mature, obviously went on a mission. He’s 25 years old, but smart, instinctive, nose for the ball, playmaker, urgent. He’s going to be a good [special] teamer. [He is] everything we want in a football player."