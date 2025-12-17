Quarterback Bo Nix has been named the FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week for his huge four-touchdown performance in the Denver Broncos' 34-26 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. Nix passed for 302 yards, completing 67.6% of his passes, and found the end zone with his arm four times.

It was the fourth game of Nix's career with four passing touchdowns. His performance helped lead the Broncos to their 11th straight win this season, clinch a playoff berth for the second consecutive year, and put them at 12-2.

“This was our first goal. We wanted to get to the playoffs," Nix said following the win over Green Bay. "That’s the only way to get further is to make the tournament. We are excited about that. That was goal No. 1. We were able to accomplish that tonight."

The Oregon connection for the lead!



Best in the NFL

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos now sit alone at the top of the AFC and are the only 12-win team in the National Football League entering Week 16. By virtue of the New England Patriots losing last week, the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC belongs to the Broncos, which means that, if they postseason started tomorrow, the team would get a Wildcard-Round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFL tournament.

In Sunday's game against the Packers, Nix had to face a pass rush from Micah Parsons for most of the game. The Broncos protected the quarterback well, allowing zero sacks in the game. It was unfortunate to see Parsons tear his ACL on a non-contact play, but Nix had done a great job avoiding the rush all day.

“That’s a real impressive rush front, and to come out of that game with no sacks, [I] thought we did a good job, we had a good protection plan," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said post-game. "He [Nix] really made some plays with his feet, and he made some plays up in the pocket. Third-and-long to [WR] Troy [Franklin] on a touch. I mean, there are so many different plays to reference, [WR] Courtland [Sutton], all of them. Then, as guys playing this offense, if he moves left or if he moves right, they adjust and become an open target for him. All three phases, it was a good win.”

The NFL was suitably impressed by the Broncos' upset of the Packers, seeing them climb the power rankings around the media sphere. On top of that, Nix entered the MVP conversation as a bona fide candidate.

The Broncos host the Jacksonville Jaguars next at Empower Field at Mile High. Jacksonville has a top-10 defense and the No. 1 unit against the run, so it my fall back on Nix's right arm to move the ball and put points on the board for the Broncos.

This is the third time in Nix's career that he's won FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week, and the first time this season. Hats off.

