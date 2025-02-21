Former NFL HC Jay Gruden Grades Broncos QB Bo Nix's Rookie Season
There has been much disrespect for Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, from low rankings to omitting his accomplishments around the NFL media sphere. However, one former NFL head coach has given some big praise to Nix on a recent podcast.
Jay Gruden, a former head coach for the now-Washington Commanders, is viewed as one of the bright offensive minds of the modern era, heaped praise on Nix on the Clean Pocket Podcast with former NFL quarterback Colt McCoy.
”Bo, intermediate passing wise was very very accurate, throws a very accurate ball where receivers can run after the catch, which is very important in Sean Payton's offense. He’s very athletic. He can get himself out of trouble; only took 24 sacks all year long," Gruden said of Nix. "For a rookie quarterback that's unheard of. Down the field, vision, accuracy, and anticipation is what he lacks a little bit. When I was thinking about my expectations, where he got drafted, I would’ve thought he’d play like a D+ quarterback, but I gotta give him an A- for his production and his ability to take that team to the playoffs.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Gruden's observation about Nix's penchant for avoiding sacks stands out, and while there have been rookie quarterbacks who've taken fewer sacks, among those who have, none have played more than 13 games. Going back to 2020, no rookie quarterback has taken fewer sacks than Nix while playing more than 13 games.
The Broncos finished with the third-fewest sacks in the NFL with Nix. His athletic ability came in handy when things got muddy in the pocket, but the Broncos' offensive line helped out as they were ranked first in ESPN’s pass-block win rate.
Gruden's co-host, McCoy, concurred with his A- grade for Nix in 2024.
"I gave him an A-, too. I thought he had a remarkable rookie season. Not taking sacks... His athletic ability showed up. He took them to the playoffs. He managed games well. He's a smart guy, he's a great leader—named a team captain," McCoy said. "He did a ton of really good things for a rookie quarterback. If Bo can navigate some of those things he wasn't good at last year, build off the 29 touchdowns and 12 picks, I think the Denver Broncos can be a lot better next year with Bo Nix."
Nix did an excellent job for the Broncos, and it's nice to see him get the respect and grades he deserves. He wasn’t perfect, but no one was expecting perfection.
Nix had some issues with his game, and Gruden mentioned some of them, based on his opinion. The fact is, Nix was a rookie, and yet, he showed poise, promise, and leadership and deserves respect from those in and around the NFL.
The question now becomes, what can Nix accomplish in his second season as the Broncos' franchise quarterback?
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!