🔸 Bo Nix Appreciation Tweet 🔸



Every instance of a rookie QB recording 225+ pass yards and 4+ pass TDs on 80+% completion in a game in NFL history:



🐴Bo Nix, 2024 Week 11 vs ATL

🐴Bo Nix, 2024 Week 18 vs KC pic.twitter.com/YCqz91Hf1S