Here's Where Broncos' Bo Nix Ranks Among NFL QBs in Madden 25 Ratings
Madden NFL 25 — the wildly popular video game by EA Sports — just dropped its player ratings. The Denver Broncos had one player, and one player only, ranked above 90.
That would be Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II at a 95. The next closest was right guard Quinn Meinerz, who just cashed in on a massive four-year extension with the Broncos, clocking an 87 overall rating.
Here's a look at the notable Broncos ratings in Madden NFL 2025.
- CB Patrick Surtain II: 95
- OG Quinn Meinerz: 87
- OT Garett Bolles: 85
- WR Courtland Sutton: 84
- RB Javonte Williams: 80
- OT Mike McGlinchey: 80
- LB Cody Barton: 79
- S Brandon Jones: 78
- WR Josh Reynolds: 78
- WR Tim Patrick: 78
Bo Nix is the highest-rated Broncos quarterback, checking in at 71 overall. Jarrett Stidham checked in below even Zach Wilson with a 62 rating. Wilson's is 68 — just three points shy of Nix.
None of this really matters relative to what's happening on the grass at Broncos Park, but kind of like how odds work in the betting market, these ratings at the very least illustrate what the conventional view is of the roster in Denver. We already knew that the 'conventional' view on Nix was that he was over-drafted, so he'll have to go out and earn a higher rating from EA Sports.
When it comes to the 2024 quarterback class, Nix shares his 71 rating with Minnesota's J.J. McCarthy. Chicago's Caleb Williams (76), New England's Drake Maye (74), and Washington's Jayden Daniels (74) all check in higher than Nix, while the only first-round rookie QB this year ranked lower is Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr. (70).
Overall, Nix ranks No. 34 among NFL QB ratings on Madden 25. The top five are Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Dak Prescott.
I doubt Nix is losing sleep over it. His focus, as it should be, is winning the Broncos' starting job so he can go out and win ball games for Sean Payton and the fan base.
Meanwhile, for those who enjoy and partake in Madden NFL 25, knock yourselves out.
