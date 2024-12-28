Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones vs. Bengals
The Denver Broncos aren't too focused on individual accolades entering Week 17. This isn't the same Broncos of the past eight years, apathetic entering the final stretch and already making offseason plans for vacation.
One win and the Broncos snap their eight-year playoff drought. This week, the Cincinnati Bengals stand in the way. The Broncos and Bengals will cross swords on Saturday as one of the three frames in the NFL's triple-header.
This game is absolutely about the team. But there are several individual Broncos with records and historical milestones within reach at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Bo Nix Closing in On Rare NFL Real Estate
Nix needs three passing touchdowns to become the fifth player in NFL history to reach 3,000 passing yards and 25 passing scores as a rookie.
Nix has 22 passing touchdowns and has already crossed 3,000 (3,235). The names ahead of Nix currently are Justin Herbert (31), Baker Mayfield (27), Russell Wilson (26), and Peyton Manning (26)
Courtland Sutton Close to 1,000
Sutton needs 72 yards through the air to record his second-career 1,000 receiving yard season. He notched his first back in 2018, earning a Pro Bowl nod as well.
Patrick Surtain II Facing Unprecedented Opportunity
Surtain needs one pass defensed to record the most pass breakups by a Broncos cornerback in his first four seasons in team history.
Zach Allen Seeking New Career High
Allen needs one sack to set a new career high in sacks recorded in a season.
Nik Bonitto Could Climb Record Books
Bonitto needs one sack to become the third Bronco in team history to record at least 1.0 sack in 11 games of a season.
Jonathon Cooper Angling for a Sack Lunch
Cooper needs 0.5 sacks to tie defensive tackle Shelby Harris for the fourth-most sacks by a seventh-round pick in team history. Harris was not a Broncos draft pick. Cooper is.
Jonah Elliss Hoping to Join Elite Rookie Club
Elliss needs 1.5 sacks to tie defensive end Shane Dronett for the fifth-most quarterback takedowns by a rookie in team history.
